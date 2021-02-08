The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened an all-Russian exhibition of archival documents dedicated to the facts of the genocide of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War, reports RIA News.

It is specified that the opening took place in the main building of the department in Moscow with the participation of Sergei Petrov, head of the educational work department of the RF IC, Senator of the International Association of Prosecutors and historian Alexander Zvyagintsev, diplomat Sergei Rudenko and other officials.

The exhibition presents documents on the facts of genocide by the German invaders.

As Sergei Petrov said, on behalf of the head of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, the staff of the headquarters was expanded, which is engaged in the investigation of crimes during the war.

“I am convinced that this exhibition will serve our common cause of educating young people to preserve the memory of those terrible years, days, seconds that our country has experienced,” he added.

The exhibition also opened in several dozen regions of Russia.

Recall that in October 2020, the first court decision in Russia was issued, which recognized the facts of the Nazis’ massacre of civilian Soviet residents during the Second World War as genocide. In particular, we are talking about the events of 1942-1943 near the village of Zhestyanaya Gorka, Novgorod Region, where more than 2.5 thousand people were killed.