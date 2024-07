Where companies and publishers are so closely linked, correspondence with authors takes on even greater importance than it already does. “My dear Walser,” Unseld begins a letter, then continues in parentheses: “I always have to be careful not to say Martin. If I didn’t know that authors are a particularly shy and peculiar species of people, the Walser species in particular, and if I didn’t have such a stupid first name myself (complex!), I would have offered to address you as “Du” long ago. But I don’t dare.” After that, the story continues matter-of-factly until a paragraph on the next page begins: “Du wissen”. Unseld crosses that out and replaces it with “Sie wissen”, but it is still legible. Staged or not: How could an author not feel elevated and valued by this attitude?