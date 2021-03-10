The State Russian Museum from St. Petersburg first came to Orenburg with an exhibition. Exposition “Out of the Shadows. Women in the History of Russian Art of the 18th – 20th Centuries ”was opened by the Regional Museum of Fine Arts. It contains 67 works.

“This is a real fireworks display for our residents, this exhibition. And for three months we can receive real aesthetic pleasure, we can be charged with inspiration, ”said Tatyana Savinova, Vice Governor of the Orenburg Region, at the opening.

Among the paintings, the portrait of Empress Catherine II, painted by Vladimir Borovikovsky, a painting by Alexei Venetsianov and a composition by Natalia Goncharova stand out. RIA “Orenburzhye”…

Recall that a large-scale celebration of the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space and the 100th anniversary of the Polbin Flight School was organized in the Orenburg region. The plan for 2021 includes more than a thousand cultural, educational, patriotic, sports mass events. In Orenburg, previously completed restoration work in the House-Museum of the family of Yuri and Valentina Gagarin.