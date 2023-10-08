Catalan Civil Society (SCC) aspired to reissue this Sunday the spirit of the great demonstration of that October 8, 2017. That march, still with the harsh fresh images in the retina of what happened seven days before during the illegal referendum, represented the greatest mobilization in the democratic history of Catalonia against separatism and became an icon for the constitutionalist imagination.

But the platform fell far short of that protest six years ago. Not only because, evidently, the PSC was not going to participate this time in a mobilization against the amnesty. Nor because of the significant drop in participation (50,000 compared to 350,000 people according to the Guàrdia Urbana’s calculations), but above all because what was experienced this Sunday on Barcelona’s golden mile ended up being, above all, a political act of clear anti-sanchista overtones.

It was a protest in which there were actually more proclamations, shouts and banners against the acting President of the Government than against Carles Puigdemont himself or against the amnesty and self-determination themselves, whose public and mass censorship was the official objective of the SCC call. .

Yes there were acronyms



The organizers had insisted that the acronyms of the formations not appear anywhere to avoid it appearing to be an act of the only two parties that in the end supported the march (PP and Vox, because Ciudadanos, also among those who supported it, was not even seen. ).

Catalan Civil Society (SCC) wanted to escape at all costs from similarities with Columbus or with the recent mass gathering of the PP on September 24 in Madrid also against the amnesty. But he didn’t succeed. Santiago Abascal, for example, marched behind a banner in Vox green that read “No to the amnesty, no to Sánchez’s coup” and surrounded by his own people who did carry signs with the party’s logo with a photo of Puigdemont behind bars. The PP, for its part, had no qualms about directly setting up a white tent with its initials on one of the sides of Paseo de Gracia.

Santiago Abascal, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, José Luis Martínez-Almeida and, above all, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (insistently hailed with the cry of “president, president!” wherever she went), were (whether willing or not) the true protagonists of a an act that had nothing to do with the image of anonymous unity of the great constitutionalist parties against secessionism that took place that Sunday six years ago and that under the slogan “Enough! Let’s recover our senses,” the heart of Barcelona collapsed, this time.

In the 2017 protest, not a single Francoist or pre-constitutional symbol was seen, but this Sunday there were some t-shirts with eagles. There were also many and gross disqualifications, not only against the President of the Executive (with chants like “Sánchez traitor, we want you in prison”), but also against Yolanda Díaz. And the fact is that electoral posters were displayed with the photo of the vice president with penises drawn on her face and the legend “the same shit as Potemos but with other flies” and other insults for having visited the fugitive former president in Waterloo.

The organization, in addition to some other ultra-exalted people and various costumed geeks, also received a huge banner that would never have appeared six years ago in which Felipe VI was literally accused of being “complicit in the coup d’état” of the independentists. . The organizers struggled to remove that enormous poster from the header that all the media were immortalizing.

Almost the only success of the Catalan Civil Society – in a context in which constitutionalism, but also independence, have lost steam in the streets of Catalonia – was that it managed to prevent the feared photo of Columbus from being republished, since the organization He took great care not to mix the leaders of the PP and Vox behind the same banner and in one image.