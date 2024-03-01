DThe procession leads over an entire wall on the long side of the hall. A series of two-dimensional, life-sized fighters, priests, dignitaries or musicians form a procession of people dressed very differently, all of whom run towards one goal, the sacrifice of the animals they are carrying and the presentation of a yellow robe by a white-haired priest. The figures, some of whom are traveling on horses or chariots, can be seen going through different moods: tense, exuberant or solemn, depending on how far the procession has progressed. The coloring also changes, as does the drawing style of the figures – some were apparently created from digital templates, others you can see the brush strokes. In fact, the picture is a joint work of several students, but it is based on a single model: the marble frieze of the Parthenon in Athens.

The exhibition at the Museum für Kunst & Gewerbe in Hamburg requires a total of eight loans in order to focus on aspects of ancient festival cultures. This is due, on the one hand, to the rich holdings of the house, which was founded in 1874, from whose depots a whole range of precious items come, and, on the other hand, to the current works that have been added, including the painted procession, eight documentaries of modern festivities shown on monitors, from the wedding reception to Wacken , a modern-day mural of a Mithras ceremony or a modern kiosk that simulates an ancient counterpart, with tabloids laid out (“Dido and Aeneas: Marriage over after a blatant argument!”), snacks and souvenirs. The fact that at least the last aspect is not made out of thin air is shown by authentic fan items in the showcase opposite, such as miniature gladiators made of clay, one of them with a removable helmet, or fragments of a hollow mold for the mass production of relevant bowls with a gladiator fight.

Gladiators and mysteries

Gauze curtains structure the intelligently used exhibition space and create a multi-winding corridor, so that the show appears a little larger than it actually is. It takes place over four stations and begins with the Panatheneaes, held periodically over a thousand years, which take up the most space here, followed by a look at gladiatorial games in Rome, funeral rites and finally a short foray into ancient mystery cults, for which Isis is represented in this exhibition with some statuettes from Egypt and Rome and an altar dedicated to Sol Invictus.

In particular, the Panathenaea, held every four years from the sixth century BC to the fourth century AD in honor of the city goddess Athena, serves the curators Frank Hildebrandt and Manuela van Rossem to illustrate the different aspects of such a celebration. An integral part was the handing over of a newly woven robe to the goddess, and to illustrate the assumption that the Gigantomachy, the mythical battle of the Olympic gods against the giants, was depicted on the border, a volute krater partially reconstructed from its shards is displayed in a display case the fourth century BC, which shows this fight against the children of Gaia.



Far too beautiful to fight: greaves of a gladiator from Pompeii

:



Image: Museum of Art and Industry Hamburg



Other representations of elements of the celebration, including some decidedly extravagant ones, are also a part of it, such as the prize amphoras that were given to the winners at the Panathenaic Games, filled with valuable oil, and can be seen here – in the two thousand and five hundred year old Original with already extremely traditional painting in the black-figure technique as well as a contemporary but uninscribed copy, which could be mistaken for a souvenir for those visitors who were only there as spectators.







As rich as the museum's holdings are, the few items on loan are pointedly placed and complement the picture like a mighty volute crater from the National Archaeological Museum in Naples. Created around 340 BC, it shows the preparations for the funeral ceremony for the Homeric hero Patroclus, including the funeral pyre and human sacrifice; It also depicts the violent outburst of the grieving Achilles, who drags the corpse of his Trojan enemy Hector through the area.

And the parts of gladiatorial ceremonial armor – greaves and a helmet – which were also borrowed from Naples, fully fulfill their purpose. They were probably never used in combat, but they combine the martial aspect with the impression of solid beauty, which is not least evidenced by the muses that decorate the helmet.

“Celebrate parties!”. Museum for Art & Industry Hamburg, until August 25th. No catalog.