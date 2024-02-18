Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Aisha Rashid Dimas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, opened the exhibition “The Art of Architectural Decorations in the Emirate of Sharjah – a photography exhibition” at Bait Al Naboodah, in the presence of a number of participants and those interested in the exhibition, while a group of interactive and innovative workshops will be launched on its sidelines.

The choice of Al Naboodah House to host the event, which will last for 6 months, comes due to its rich history, its strategic location in the heart of Sharjah, and its picturesque architectural form, which used wooden columns inspired by Roman architecture, with a uniquely designed background, which was brought at that time from India by slaves. Al Naboodah, adding to its historical value a unique blend of cultural influences, in addition to its intricate wooden and plaster architectural decorations, inspired by Islamic designs, which include floral patterns, geometric shapes, and calligraphy.

Aisha Dimas stressed that the Art of Architectural Decorations Exhibition in the Emirate of Sharjah embodies a combination of beauty and heritage in its many styles, and is harmoniously compatible with the new identity of Sharjah, “Sharjah is the best,” expressing the spirit of creativity and heritage that narrates the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, noting that this event represents An important platform to highlight the tireless efforts made by Sharjah to preserve its cultural and architectural heritage.

She added: “It also reflects the creative spirit of Sharjah, which is evident in its unique and diverse architectural designs,” expressing her pride in the rich heritage in which history blends with modernity, and which is reflected in architectural landmarks such as domes, beautiful mosques, and other landmarks that represent an integral part of the emirate’s cultural identity.

Part of the exhibition opening

Architectural narrative

A group of creative images participating in the exhibition belong to 3 talented photographers who were chosen from a group of 85 participants in the photography competition organized by the Authority, for the age group of 15 years and above. 10 works were selected for display, to tell in their own style the story of Islamic art. And the contemporary character that characterized the vibrant emirate, and reflected through the camera lens the distinct architectural narrative of Sharjah, mixed with Islamic elements such as floral motifs, geometric designs, and calligraphy.

The selected group of images highlights a number of distinct and unique buildings in Sharjah, which were captured through the lens of the camera of ten amateur photographers, giving photography enthusiasts, professional photographers and architectural experts a unique experience through the opportunity provided by the exhibition to immerse themselves in the aesthetics of architectural decoration and explore its distinctive characteristics. For buildings in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Heritage character

The collection includes a “picture of the entrance to the Bait Al Naboodah Majlis,” which shows the shape and design of the doors of traditional houses in the Emirates, with their heritage character and floral decorations whose engravings have turned into symbols of our identity, while the picture of Bank Street highlights the graffiti artwork known as the “mural,” and is considered a visual masterpiece that adorns a wall. Building on Bank Street, Sharjah. The exhibition also includes pictures of Sharjah Mosque, the largest mosque in the emirate, as it is a unique icon with its many architectural decorations, such as geometric and floral decorations and Arabic calligraphy.

The exhibition includes a group of photographs of the Central Market, whose image was printed on the UAE five-dirham currency. This unique landmark in its design combines the beauty of domes, arches and geometric decorations, and the use of blue on its external walls adds additional beauty, while the University City Hall is considered the main title of the image. It reflects the high-end architectural characteristics inspired by Arab culture. The photo was taken of the hall decorated with the lights of the Sharjah Light Festival.

The exhibition, which reflects, through artistic eyes, the ancient architectural heritage of Sharjah, is the result of a photography competition launched by the Sharjah Museums Authority in the period between September and November of last year. A panel of experts from the Emirates Photography Society evaluated the outstanding images and shortlisted them to be displayed at the event. The Authority is launching a number of workshops accompanying the exhibition, the content of which is designed to intersect with the objectives of the event.