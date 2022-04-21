On Wednesday, April 20, the State Museum and Exhibition Center “Rosiso” opened the exhibition “Sense of Time”, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Moscow.

The exhibition consists of chronicle portraits, drawings, photographs, frames telling about the events of the Great Patriotic War. It is noted that April 20 and 21 are the anniversary of the end of the Battle for the capital.

“The exhibition can be viewed from any angle. You can go right, you can go straight, you can go back and go a few more times. It is conditionally divided into two wings: the right one is authentic 35 mm, so-called film sliders, film projectors that show us frames from 35 mm film, and on the left there are two digital halls, where, among other things, there is the same chronicle . There are also photos, wartime graphics and fragments, small pieces from the modern feature film The First Oscar, from which a certain composition is composed,” shared the curator of the exhibition Ekaterina Bochavar.

According to her, special attention should be paid to cinema cameras with a unique sound. She also noted “to what extent sometimes shots from a modern film exactly repeat the footage of the chronicle, although this is completely disparate material.” The curator emphasized that history is necessary for understanding not only the past, but also the future, as well as a more complete understanding of the present.

The Sense of Time exhibition will run until June 26.

Earlier, on April 19, the exhibition “Ordinary Nazism” opened on April 19 at the Moscow Victory Museum. Its idea is to demonstrate the historical connection of modern Ukrainian nationalists with the collaborators of the Great Patriotic War.

The exhibition presents trophy banners, symbols of Ukrainian nationalists, including the radical group Azov (several criminal cases have been opened in relation to the formation in R), as well as modern publications that glorify the personalities of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych.