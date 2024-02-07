The Business Continuity and Cybersecurity Center at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority organized a table exercise to test procedures for dealing with white spot syndrome in aquatic organisms, in order to ensure rapid response by evaluating and improving procedures and identifying common gaps and challenges between internal sectors to respond and control diseases and epidemics that affect livestock. .
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#exercise #simulate #outbreak #white #spot #syndrome #aquatic #organisms
Leave a Reply