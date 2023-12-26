Let us celebrate the happy recovery of this landmark work of contemporary Italian narrative, one of the exemplary novels of the second half of the 20th century in the language of Dino Buzzati, Cesare Pavese, Elio Vittorini and Alberto Moravia, contemporaries of Alba de Céspedes like the others. two gigantic writers of their generation, Natalia Ginzburg and Elsa Morante, all of them children of the squalor of neorealism of intimate drama represented on the stage of a society of deprivation and suffocation.

An exemplary wife (1949), now titled with irony and undoubted success in light of the story it contains and the exceptional woman who tells it, given that in its first edition in Spanish it was titled The best of husbands (José Janés, 1952), is above all the abundant monologue with which a young woman narrates with serenity and persistence, as a kind of intimate record, of solitary writing to achieve something similar to redemption (“In the severe peace of this place, it has been easy for me to remember my story, and writing it has been a relief”), the misfortune of the transformation of her illusion into misery and later of her resignation into rebellion: “when a woman is intelligent and cannot resign herself, she must get used to being alone.” And, in fact, far from reiterating the commonplace of the indocility that preceded Jane Eyre and the heroines of the romantic novel, at the mercy of the wind of patriarchy, Alessandra is already a modern woman, and her powerful voice cries out to the heavens of justice. At the same time, it addresses with premonitory determination the man, the inevitable antagonist in that fascist Italy of the early 1940s, with the world war gripping a Europe in black and white “in which a mantle of sadness covered everything.” .

De Céspedes evokes that room typical of Virginia Woolf, a shelter in which to shelter from the inclemencies of a society that only conceives the prevalence of man: “Whoever knows these pages knows that being silent next to a window is one of my conditions for the happiness”

The novel in question is also an exhortation to the reader in defense of the dignity of women. Excised from the text all sentimentality, reduced to the prolix account of the mixed feelings that gather in the space of a life, through the voice of the protagonist, at the end of her scrupulous exercise of memory, De Céspedes evokes that room typical of Virginia Woolf, a shelter in which to protect oneself from the inclemencies of a society that only conceives of the prevalence of man: “At that time they let me water the geraniums. And whoever knows these pages knows that being silent next to a window is one of my conditions for happiness.” Alessandra's voice (of conscience), with the tragedy of her mother always present, serves well the mandate of introspection and flows safely between the joy of incipient love for Professor Francesco Minelli and the anguish of the failure of illusions, between the sobriety in the recounting of the events of his sentimental education and the fall into the temptation of lyricism, between committed idealism and disappointment. There are clear affinities with The Roman (1947) from Moravia and with And that was what happened (1947) by Ginzburg in the psychological portrait of women and everyday life, a certain analogy with the initiation story of the women of a beautiful summer (1949) by Pavese, and the need shared with Lies and spells (1948) by Elsa Morante to write a post-war story that denounces the subjugation of women.

The edition includes two appendices. One is the illuminating prologue that Mondadori editor Ernesto Ferrero asked the author for the 1994 edition, which she finally published on Corriere della Sera in article form, When Italy lost its illusionsa name that would give rise to an allegorical reading of the novel, and that accounts for the social context in which it was written (“the aversion to the ties that prevented women from expressing their will to act was an increasingly heavy burden for me.” “), from the conviction that the novel serves as a tribute to the women who lived before the conquest of fundamental rights, and from the reason for the original title, Dalla part of the read (From her perspective). And the other is the epilogue of Elena Ferrante, whose enthusiasm for the novel, added to that of Susanna Tamaro or that of the Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux, confirms that this superb feminist story about love (already a crime and a vindication) constitutes a true capolavoro of contemporary Italian narrative.

