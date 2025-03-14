03/14/2025



Updated at 1:20 p.m.





The days pass and the unknown continues without clearing. What will be the next defense of the UFC light weight title by Islam Makhachev? The Russian champion has left numerous possible pairings. From the Brazilian Charles Oliveira, whom he already won, to the American Justin Gaethje, who recently won and with whom he has never fought. But there is a candidate who has been winning a lot of times: Ilia Topuria.

The former champion of the average weight of the American company Michael Bisping, who exercises as a commentator, has spoken of this possibility again, since, as Oliveira manager, Diego Lima, Diego Lima, noticed, “Topuria will not have left her vacancy without having something advanced.” But there are reasons, which the British now breaks down.

«If Topuria loses with Justin, Oliveira or Arman (Tsarukyan), he will lose a little popularity … So for me it will be Makhachev vs Topuria below. It is the right time. The featherweight champion against the lightweight champion. I am sure that Islam is going to take that fight … but you have to wait a lot to be able to fight for the title Welter weight … », he pointed on his YouTube channel.

And continue to analyze the situation. «Being realistic, there are a ton of options for Ilia Topuria, but The reality is that Islam Makhachev has to fight someone soon, and also ilia topuria», Says the ex -chart. «Justin Gaethje wants to fight for his belt, but Justin Gaethje doesn’t really care about shit at this time. I think Justin Gaethje is happy winning the phenomenal amount of money he earns and simply leaving out there and being able to be himself, ”he adds.









«So being realistic, any of the boys I just mentioned: Islam, Arman, Charles, Justin, any of them. And it could be one of them. But if they asked me to bet, I think it would be Islam Makhachev against Ilia Topuria. Any of those guys -arman, Charles, just

However, recalls bisping, the UFC is a business. And, therefore, it seeks to make the largest, most lucrative fights. «Ilia is special, but if you lose against them, there is a huge market opportunity losen there, because Ilia vs Islam … there is something big there. If you lose to Gaethje, but then two or three fights later get a chance, it is not exactly the same sale, ”he continues.

«The public would not yet be so overturned. So I think they will fight for the title. I think Islam will accept it. It is true that he wants an opportunity to become a welter weight champion, but he will have to wait a while because of Belal (Muhammad). So, meanwhile, he will eliminate Ilia Topuria, which would be an absolutely blockbuster fight, ”concludes bisping.