Is he really a friend of neo-Nazis, even though he is a Jew? Is he capable of being a political leader, coming from the entertainment world? The whole truth about Zelensky

Tell me, is it a good thing or a bad thing that you are an artist? I would never allow myself to call you a clown … «And why not? Charlie Chaplin, the greatest clown of all time, was a genius. And, among other things, he fought against fascism ». It is released simultaneously in many countries Volodymyr Zelensky – Fighting for the future, the international biography of the President of Ukraine, with testimonies and contributions from artists who have shared careers in the entertainment world with him, politicians, members of his entourage and the opposition, as well as historians, political scientists and journalists of the first floor. The cure Gallagher Fenwicka journalist who covered as a correspondent many war fronts and directed the English-language editorial staff of France 24. The Italian edition is published by Full day bookshop (272 pp, € 17.90). The book reconstructs in the round, without dissolves or omissions, the life of man – of entertainment and business, of compromises and compromises, political and state – at the center of the crisis on which the future not only of an entire country depends. , but even from a continent. An illuminating reading to understand the history we are going through.

By courtesy of the publisher, we publish an excerpt of “Volodymyr Zelensky – Fighting for the future “

Volodymyr Zelensky he hardly ever talks about his Jewish origins. But why when the Kremlin declares that it wants to denazify Ukraine does it not mention them in a way that makes the absurdity of Vladimir Putin’s claims even more evident? Even when the question was asked explicitly by the writer Bernard-Henri Lévy he replied as a comedian, with a joke: “The fact that I am Jewish is in twentieth place on the long list of my faults …”. A self-irony characteristic of Ashkenazi humor, often biting, a “defensive” humor according to connoisseurs. In fact, when he speaks to the media and in public, Zelensky seems to have imposed a strict line of conduct regarding his religion, as he demonstrates in an interview:

Tell me, are you a believer?

“There are things in my family that are never talked about at the table. My father taught me that. We do not discuss things that can create divisions in the family or in society. I never do. But I believe in God, if that’s what he wants to know. ”

This is not the question. Most of the presidents of Ukraine were practitioners: for example, they went to church for Easter celebrations which were broadcast on all television channels for different denominations. Will you continue on this path?

“To be honest, I think it’s a personal, intimate matter. I don’t want it to be shown on TV. With God I prefer to speak face to face ”

Being Jewish is not to be taken for granted in a country that for a time hosted the second largest Jewish community in Europe, before it was gradually decimated by diasporas and pogrom. An immense pain that is also part of the president’s personal history. On the eve of a trip to Jerusalem to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of AuschwitzZelensky recalled the story of his grandmother: “She lived in Kryvyi Rih, in a region of southern Ukraine occupied by the fascists who killed all the remaining Jews. Like many other people, she fled to Almaty, Kazakhstan, where she studied. She was a teacher ». But is it still dangerous today to call yourself a Jew in Ukraine?



Between the day Zelensky took office in May 2019 and August of the following year, Ukraine was the only nation in the world, apart from Israel, to have a head of state and a prime minister ( Volodymyr Hrojsman) Jews. In 2018, a year before Zelensky’s election, the renowned U.S.-based Pew Research Center calculated that only 5 percent of the Ukrainian population does not wish to have Jewish fellow citizens. By comparison, the percentage in Russia is almost three times higher (14 percent).

