The British Minister of Health affirmed this Thursday in an interview with the ‘Financial Times’ that his Government has the law on its side in the dispute with the European Union over the provision of vaccines manufactured in the United Kingdom by the firm AstraZeneca. “They have a ‘reasonable best efforts’ contract and we have a priority agreement,” he said.

The concept of “best reasonable efforts”, or “best endeavors” or “reasonable endeavors”, is common in contracts in the United Kingdom and the United States and its interpretation in court is usually based on the collection of those made in previous cases . The Supreme Court has used the concept of “contractual good faith”, but there is no accepted legal translation into Spanish.

In its contract with the pharmaceutical company, published in January, with crossed-out excerpts, by the European Union, “best reasonable efforts” is defined as “the activities and degree of effort that a company of a similar size or with infrastructure and resources similar to those of of AstraZeneca would undertake the development and manufacture of a vaccine… to end a global pandemic ”.

IN ITS CONTEXT: 28.9 Millions of Britons have already received the first dose of the vaccine and 2.7 million have also received the second. Extension of emergency powers. The House of Commons yesterday approved the extension of emergency powers in the context of the pandemic for another six months, with 484 votes in favor and 76 against. The Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, had asked to renew the regulation, which he described as “essential”, while the United Kingdom advances in its de-escalation plan. 63 was the number of deaths yesterday due to the coronavirus. 6,397 new infections were also registered.

The British Government has not published its contract, but until now nobody has mentioned the existence of an exclusivity clause. Yes, it has been published since the beginning of the controversy that the contract establishes that the vaccines manufactured in the United Kingdom would be delivered to the Government for distribution. It would be, without definitive evidence, an exclusivity on the vaccines produced in its territory.

The contract between the EU and the British-Swedish company, which is led by Frenchman Pascal Soriot, was written in English and refers to Belgian law for interpretation. It states, in its article 5.1, that the company will make its best reasonable efforts “to produce the Initial Dose for Europe within the EU for distribution, and for delivery to the Distribution Points …”.

Article 5.4., Which deals with manufacturing sites, states that the company will again endeavor ‘to manufacture its vaccine in locations within the EU (which for the purposes of this Article 5.4. Will include the UK only). It then adds that the company must notify in writing its intention to manufacture them outside the EU and that the Union can indicate suitable locations in its territory.

Experts in the law of public contracts, such as the commentator of the ‘Financial Times’ David Allen, or Neil Pfister, of the firm Druces, have pointed out the confusion generated by reading these articles. Europe and EU are used indistinguishable, it is not known whether 5.1. refers only to the 300 million initial doses and the 5.4. to the later ones, and if only in these the British production is included.

Understanding



Hancock’s claim that AstraZeneca’s performance has been “absolutely brilliant” is perhaps called into question by his own mention of an exclusivity. In section 13.1.e of its contract with the EU, the company signed in August 2020 that it has “no contractual obligation” with others, “with respect to the European Initial Doses”, or that it conflicts, is inconsistent with, or prevents the performance of the contract.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks understanding with the EU on vaccines, at a time of varied tensions in the ‘post Brexit’ management. The threat to block the export of vaccines is condemned, but none produced in factories in the United Kingdom have left the country, except those sent to its dependent territories overseas. But Hancock is sure the law is on the British side. After all, it is not even known if the two contracts were signed by different legal entities of the company.