The lovers of high quality whiskey and collectors of unique pieces are in luck since the famous distillery The Macallanfounded in 1824 by Alexander Reid in Speyside (Scotland), has decided to launch a very special edition: The Macallan Time: Space. Of course, exclusivity and quality are paid for, so its official sale price in our country is nothing more and nothing less than 172,000 euros.

This bottle is made up of two liquids, the oldest and the newest whiskey in the house



the macallan





This exclusive drink has been launched worldwide to celebrate 200 years of company historyhis mastery and good work in a format that represents a journey through time. Thus, this authentic delicacy, of which there will be a total of 200 units –one for each year of history–, highlights the constant harmony between tradition and creativity in a tribute to the past and future of The Macallan, one of the best-known distilleries in the world specializing in single malt.

This whiskey is delivered in a very special container that includes two liquids, the oldest and youngest ever released by the brand. The oldest, proof of the good work of its specialists, is the 1940 vintagea special edition in which the most exceptional barrels have been meticulously hand-selected, barrels in which the alcohol has matured for more than 8 decades at the Scottish headquarters in Speyside.

On the other hand, it is the Vintage 2018a single malt that represents the future. This vintage has been aged in American oak barrels until this year when it has been bottled and represents a nod to the future of the house and its commitment to the excellence of its spirits.









The box is made of American and European oak wood and is full of spikes



the macallan





The result is presented in an innovative double chamber container which imitates a time machine with a futuristic air and has been designed to accentuate the 100% natural color of the whiskey. The first liquid, the oldest, is located in the outer chamber in a decanter, while the most recent is in the central chamber.

The bottle also comes in a wooden box made of American and European oak with a distinctive design of 200 spikes that represent the spikes of nature protection. Unfortunately, you have to be quick if you want to purchase since Only two units will arrive in Spain and one of them will go up for sale in Bodeboaan online sales platform for spirits.