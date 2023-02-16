And at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, ​​​​the exciting match between Barcelona and Manchester United ended with a score of 2-2, in the first elimination round of the Europa League competitions.

After a negative first half, Barcelona advanced with the goal of Spaniard Marcos Alonzo (50), before Man United rose up and scored two quick goals, the first through Marcus Rashford (53) and the second through Barcelona defender Jules Conde by mistake in his own net (59).

Barcelona equalized thanks to the goal of its Brazilian star Rafinha in the 76th minute.

Manchester United will host its opponent Barcelona in the return match, at Old Trafford Stadium, next Thursday, in a match that will determine the qualifier for the round of 16 of the tournament.