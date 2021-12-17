Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

This evening, “Friday”, the first leg of the Quarter-finals of the Football League Cup ended, with Al Wasl drawing exciting against its host Al Ain 3-3 at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, and the victory of Al-Ahly youth, the “title holders”, against Ajman 2-1 at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, in Waiting for the qualification to be settled in the two return matches, where “Orange” will host its rival “Al Fursan” on January 3, while “Al-Zaeem” will be a guest of “The Emperor” on January 4 at Zabeel Stadium.

And Michel Araujo imposed his stardom at the top of the exciting “leader” and “emperor” by scoring three “hat-trick” goals, to win Al Wasl a valuable draw. The same player scored the second goal in the 32nd minute.

Al-Wasl returned to the match with a second goal for Araujo in the 43rd minute, and Cayo Canedo renewed Al-Ain’s superiority with a third goal in the 46th minute, in the specialty, which is Caio’s fifth goal in the last 6 matches against his former team Al-Wasl, before Araujo imposed the last word in the match by scoring the “precious” equalizer. » in the 93rd minute.

On the other hand, Al-Ahly youth launched the campaign to defend the title last season by defeating Ajman 2-1, and Hamdan Al-Kamali scored the first goal for the “Knights” from a penalty kick in the 34th minute, and Omar Abdul Rahman the second goal in the 57th minute, while “Orange” reduced the difference with a goal. Abdullah Jassem in the 65th minute.

The match witnessed the brilliance of “Amouri” and his return to scoring, after fasting 643 days, as his last goal was when he was wearing the Al-Jazira shirt, and he scored against Al-Ain in the 2019-2020 season, specifically March 14, 2020.