nintendo just added Excitebike 64 at your service Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Many players got their first taste of air when the game was originally released on the system. Nintendo 64 in the year 2000, but don’t worry if you didn’t sign up for the race then.

Your time to jump into the game’s variety of single player modes, or even play local or online with friends, is almost here! All offroad bike lovers are welcome as long as you have a desire to fly over an endless amount of hills and thrills.

From Exhibition Races and Time Trials to even Custom Tracks that you can create with banked turns, tight turns and potholes, Excitebike 64 offers an entire arena full of jaw-dropping stunts and adrenaline-pumping action in a classic package. Relive the era of extreme sports, filled with an accompanying rock and hip-hop soundtrack – as you unleash your fearless side. Offering a full Season mode and 20 different tracks to master, along with additional features like Hill Race, Stunts mode and even Soccer, Excitebike 64 invites you to become a motocross legend.

Via: Nintendo of America