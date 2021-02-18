Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The competition is the top scorer in the Arab Gulf League U-21, following in the footsteps of the adults’ race, Ali Mabkhout, the Al Jazirah scorer, and Joao Pedro, the Baniyas striker in the Senior League, where the names of the “trio”, Sayed Khamis, the young “Al-Samawi” scorer, and the two “Fakhr Abu Dhabi” stand out. Hazza Sabet Khater and Ahmed Fawzi are in the competition for the top scorers this season.

Sayed Khamis, 20, and the resident striker of Baniyas, imposed the lead, by scoring 12 goals in 15 matches with Al-Samawi in the Under-21 League, despite the late position of his team in the general league standings, in eighth place with 18 points.

Sayed Khamis scored 52% of Al-Samawi’s goals in the league, which reached a total of 23 goals, 12 of which were for the striker, the top scorer, who fasted from scoring in 5 games only, compared to reaching the competitors’ net in 10 other matches, out of 15 A meeting he played in the past rounds.

On the other hand, the duo of “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, Hazaa Sabait Khater (17 years old), and Ahmed Fawzi (19 years old) are equal to the list of top scorers in the 21 League, with 11 goals for each player, and Fawzi, the captain of the Al Jazira under 21 team, is counted for scoring his 11 goals in Only 12 games he played in the current season, while his teammate Hazza Sebait’s goals came in 13 games, including “Hattrick” against Khorfakkan in the 13th round, which ended with Al-Jazira winning 5-3.

Sayed Khamis’ participation was limited to Bani Yas in the U-21 League, while Al-Jazira duo Ahmed Fawzi and Hazaa Sebait had the opportunity to defend the first-team jerseys during the current season, as the first participated as a substitute in the two matches of Al Dhafra in the President’s Cup and Ittihad Kalba in the league, The second player also played a substitute in three matches in the League and the Arabian Gulf Cup.