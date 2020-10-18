It is paradoxical: Friedrich Merz, of all people, enjoys high levels of sympathy in the ranks of the Junge Union, although many years there have not really seen the former CDU / CSU parliamentary leader as an active politician.

But can Merz defend this advance on Saturday evening when the CDU youngsters invited him and the two other applicants for the CDU chairmanship, Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen, to a questionnaire at the Allianz Forum in Berlin?

It is an unusual format that the party has agreed to before the Junge Union starts a two-week membership survey. And before – if Corona doesn’t thwart the bill – the around 1000 delegates at a CDU federal party conference in Stuttgart in December decide on the successor to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who has been in office for two years.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“The pitch” is what the JU calls the first meeting of the three candidates to date, broadcast on Phoenix and on the organization’s social media channels, accompanied by stories on Instagram and celebrated as a “show” by the moderators of the discussion. After a “ruinous competition” for her successor, which Kramp-Karrenbauuer had feared, it should definitely not look like during the 100-minute event.

CDU: turning point after two decades with a woman at the helm

The JU has around one in ten delegates at the party congress. Your vote has a signal effect. And it is also a turning point: For two decades, what it claims to be the only people’s party, the CDU, has been led by a woman, first 18 years by Angela Merkel, then by Kramp-Karrenbauer.

But now three men are standing for election, all lawyers, all from North Rhine-Westphalia. With mouth and nose protection in JU blue you come to the broadcast of the discussion. And everyone is wearing a blue suit. The foreign politician Norbert Röttgen stands out from the outside because he wears his white shirt open and has not tied a tie.

Röttgen presents itself as a modernizer

Röttgen was long considered an outsider in the competition with Merz and Laschet. He does not mention that he – unlike his competitors – will forego the candidacy for chancellor in the event of his election and that CSU boss Markus Söder would give precedence.

In the evening he presents himself as the great modernizer: “More feminine, younger, more digital and more interesting” is what he wants his party to be. And says sentences like: “We have to go back to politics.” Or: “Basically, we are still governing like in Adenauer’s time.”

No real differences of opinion for a long time

It takes a long time that evening before real differences of opinion arise. This is also due to the fact that the three candidates are pretty close to each other on many given topics – whether it is about accepting the JU demand for a digital ministry at the federal level, bureaucracy, social cohesion or intergenerational justice.

Laschet is committed to federalism and the industrialized country – nobody really wants to contradict. Hot topics like the refugee policy – in 2015 a German Day of the Junge Union called for an upper limit and thus also moved away from Merkel’s course – are only mentioned in passing. In principle, the Young Union in the CDU sees itself as a representative of “pure doctrine” – and just as the Jusos in the SPD want to pull the party to the left with more or less success, they insist on more conservative positions.

None of the three candidates can do without repetitions: Merz emphasizes several times how important vocational training is to him. And Röttgen mentioned the former Soviet Republic of Estonia as a model for digitization twice: “Talk to an Estonian about the fact that we are making child benefit applications on paper.” Laschet sums up: Perhaps not Estonia, but France shows: “What can we do with the vocational training learn from each other? “

The most exciting moment came at the end

Laschet, Prime Minister in the largest federal state, wants to score points as the father of the state who has so far guided North Rhine-Westphalia well through the corona crisis. Merz as a technology friend: He appealed to parents of school children to put aside “fears of electrosmog and WiFi”.

Perhaps the most exciting moment comes pretty much at the end. When a user from Brandenburg made the allegation via video that the CDU was focusing too much on its relationship with the Greens. And ignore too much that she is losing a lot to the AfD – and “these are not just right-wing extremists and right-wing extremists”.

The evasive maneuvers of all three applicants when answering this question are tough: Laschet speaks of the strengthening of the AfD as a special “East German phenomenon”. Röttgen knows about a visit to the Thuringian local election campaign by a candidate for mayor of the AfD, who was previously in the SED and then in the SPD. And Merz completely avoids to distance himself from the AfD: “A large people’s party like the CDU does not have to measure itself against other parties.”