An exchange of prisoners according to the formula 195 to 195 took place between Russia and Ukraine

An exchange of captured military personnel took place between Moscow and Kiev. Journalists were informed about the exchange at the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The defense department clarified that the exchange took place according to the formula 195 to 195, that is, for 195 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kyiv returned 195 soldiers to the Russian Army. The Ministry of Defense noted that the Russian military in Ukrainian captivity was in danger, and upon their return they would be sent to medical institutions.

“All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance,” the Ministry of Defense concluded.

The exchange took place against the backdrop of publications about a missile that shot down an Il-76 in the Belgorod region, a military transport plane that was carrying Ukrainian prisoners for the failed exchange. After the plane crash, the State Duma announced the impossibility of further negotiations with Kiev.