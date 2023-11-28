One witness told Agence France-Presse: “The army from Omdurman on the West Bank and the Rapid Support Forces from Khartoum North on the East Bank” exchanged artillery and missile fire.

Other residents confirmed this, including local activists who confirmed that the bombing particularly affected civilian homes in recent weeks, leaving dozens of victims.

Since April 15, there has been a conflict between the Sudanese army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The war resulted in more than 10,000 deaths, according to estimates by the Armed Conflict Locations and Events Data Project (ACLED). It caused the displacement of about 6 million people within the country or to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations.

At the beginning of this month, a new round of Jeddah negotiations sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia failed to achieve any breakthrough.

The multiple rounds of negotiations only succeeded in concluding a temporary cessation of the fighting, which quickly resumed as soon as the deadlines expired.

The failure of multiple international mediations raises fears that the continuation of the situation as it is for a long period will lead to the division of Sudan.

On Monday, the spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces said in a statement, “In a specific operation, our forces attacked the Wadi Saydna base (north of Khartoum), destroying a C130 military transport plane and an ammunition depot.”

More than 800 kilometers southwest of the Wadi Saydna base, witnesses said, “The army began withdrawing from its garrison in (the city of) Al-Muglad, which is close to the oil production areas, while the Rapid Support publishes on social media pictures of members of its forces inside the army garrison in Al-Muglad.”

Others spoke of “clashes near the army headquarters in the city of Muglad, West Kordofan, after support forces attacked the garrison on Monday morning.”