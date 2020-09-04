A dispute is actually exactly what the left doesn’t need right now. The party wants to reposition itself in terms of personnel. The previous chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, as planned for the Left, will no longer run after eight years. On Friday, the Hessian parliamentary group leader Janine Wissler announced her candidacy for the federal presidency. The personnel upheaval is pending in politically difficult times, wrote the 39-year-old in a statement. In one sentence she outlined the issues that are in the foreground: The left must stand up “inside and outside the parliaments for social justice, ecological restructuring, anti-racism, more democracy and consistent peace policy”, support “concrete struggles” and support a Show “anti-capitalist perspective”. A little later, as expected, Thuringia’s state party and parliamentary group leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow announced her candidacy for the federal chairmanship.

But the party is currently preoccupied with a completely different topic: relations with Russia. The dispute about it was not only fought behind closed doors at the parliamentary group meeting in Potsdam on Friday, but also partly in public. The trigger for the noise are very different evaluations of the poison attack on the Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalny.

The left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch spoke on Thursday of an “incredible process”. The responsibilities must be clarified and the culprits held accountable, he said. This was followed by a sentence that one normally does not hear from leading representatives of the left: “The German government’s seldom harsh reaction is appropriate.” That sounded like a party that wanted to prove its ability to govern on the side.

“Who is the benefit of Navalny’s poisoning?”

The left-wing member of the Bundestag, Klaus Ernst, expressed a completely different opinion. He not only called for an investigation and clarification, but also asked the following questions in a tweet: “Whom is the poisoning of Navalnys good for? Is it Putin? Was Navalny that dangerous after 76% for Putin in 2018? Who is interested in disrupting relations, especially the economic ones, between Germany, the EU and Russia, which Röttgen is already demanding? ”The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Norbert Röttgen (CDU), had demanded after the attack on Navalny stop russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. With his questions, Ernst apparently alludes to a conspiracy theory currently circulating on social media, according to which in reality the Americans were behind the attack on Navalny in order to prevent the pipeline.

Ernst is chairman of the Committee for Economic Affairs and Energy in the Bundestag, and his unreserved support for Nord Stream 2 has already met with opposition in the parliamentary group. In his role as committee chairman, Ernst had invited former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) to a hearing in the Bundestag in July, at that time it was about the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

Statements by Ernst “catastrophic and unacceptable”

Ernst’s statements were “catastrophic and unacceptable,” said a parliamentary group member on the sidelines of the closed meeting. While the parliamentary group in Potsdam actually wanted to discuss key issues, on Friday there was a public exchange of blows about the attitude towards Russia. The MP Matthias Höhn replied Ernst also on Twitter: “Who are these hints of use? About the left? Was 76% a democratic result for Putin? ”In addition, Höhn warned against“ ignoring human rights violations when it comes to economic relations ”. Finally, he gave his group colleague a warning: “Enlightenment has something to do with facts and reason.”

However, Ernst is not alone in his position within the party close to Russia. The deputy parliamentary group leader Andrej Hunko is also assigned a very pro-Kremlin line. Within the party, his comments on the situation in Belarus recently met with criticism, as a group member reported.

The former left-wing member of the Bundestag Jan van Aken also emphasized that other secret services could certainly also access the nerve agent Novichok, with which Navalny was poisoned. The suspicion that it could come from Moscow is obvious, but another service could also be involved that wants to blame Russia for the act, said van Aken on ARD. However, that is “speculation”.

In the Skripal case, the left took over questions from Russia

The debate on the stance in the Navalny case brings back memories of the left faction’s reaction to the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Great Britain. Skripal and his daughter were also victims of an attack with the chemical warfare agent Novichok in 2018. At that time, the parliamentary group, led by MP Sevim Dagdelen, made a small question to the federal government. Most of the text, however, did not come from the pen of the German MPs. Rather, the parliamentary group took questions about the Skripal case directly from the Russian government.

The majority of MPs support Bartsch’s line on Navalny, the parliamentary group assures. MEPs rate his clear words as “progress”.

The left should urgently need this progress if it wants to present itself as possible coalition partners in the federal government. Foreign policy is the greatest hurdle for this. Just a few days ago there had been a row within the party over statements by the new foreign policy spokesman Gregor Gysi, who had rejected a withdrawal from NATO in an interview with Tagesspiegel. As a result, numerous left-wing politicians affirmed in a joint paper that the party must adhere to this demand.