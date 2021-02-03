Employees of the Ob-Irtysh UGMS revealed an increased concentration of manganese in the waters of the Om River in the Omsk region, as well as a very low concentration of oxygen. IA reports about it on February 3 “Gorod55” with reference to management.

Problems with water quality in the river were recorded in the Kalachinsky district. The results of the samples taken on February 1 showed an excess of manganese by more than 30 times. The indicator reached 0.3212 mg / l at a rate of 0.01 mg / l in samples taken 5.9 km below Kalachinsk and 500 m below the discharge of the MUP Kommunalshchik. At 300 m above the city, the manganese content was 0.3625 mg / l.

In the same areas, a significant decrease in dissolved oxygen in water was found. At a rate of 3 mg / l, the indicator reaches 1.7 mg / l. According to experts, this level can be dangerous for fish.

According to the information agency “Gorod55”, a year ago, an excess of manganese and a lack of oxygen were noted in Omsk. Then the Rospotrebnadzor declared the absence of danger and the natural origin of this chemical element. The employees of the department explained the decrease in oxygen by a too thick layer of ice or the discharge of harmful substances.