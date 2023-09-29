When we decide to have a child, are we actually ready for what he will have to bear? Is it right for me to see a world where violence and horrors lurk around every corner, difficult to control and prone to chaos? He gives us the answer An exceptional sonsingle volume of Miki Yamamotobrought to our country thanks to the publishing house’s proliferating “golden dog” series BAO Publishing. Here’s what you need to know before buying this volume!

Original title: かしこくて勇気ある子ども (Kashikokute Youki aru Kodomo)

Italian title: An exceptional son

Italian release: March 10, 2023



Japanese release: 2020

Number of volumes: unique



Publishing house: BAO Publishing



Type: Psychological, Drama, Slice of Life, Experimental

Drawings: Miki Yamamoto

History: Miki Yamamoto

Format: 15 x 21, colors

Number of pages: 168



224 days to birth

An exceptional sonunlike what it might seem, it is not the cheerful story that tells the life of a boy who is good at doing everythingas the childish drawings of the first pages or the captivating cover might suggest, nor a comedy based on the gags resulting from raising a child, but an introspective volume on the dilemmas that any close-knit couple who wants to take this important step could face. Our protagonists are two professional workers named Will be And Kota, who discover that they will soon have a child; This is where it all begins the preparation process for the happy event: shopping list, where to register it, what to call it, how to divide tasks between parents, announcements, visits and so on.

Added to all this are the flights of fancy, but understandable, which will concern the future of the son. What work will he do? Will he be a model student? Will he accomplish great deeds? Questions that anyone can ask themselves, but for which only few are prepared. In this case it is the mother who begins to find out about how to grow up “an exceptional son” and if at first this only involves happiness and family theater, digging deeper into books and news, we end up seeing the darkest sides of life, including dangers, social problems, terror, injustices and much more. Information that leads the woman to extreme conviction: wanting to no longer have her child that she was waiting for so long. If this couple will be able to remain consolidated in the face of the inconveniences of motherhood, and if this baby will finally see the light, you can only find out by reading this volume!

An unnerving wait

The days that separate the beginning of the story from the alleged birth of the creature is one of the most controversial and “toxic” aspects of this volume, going from a “countdown” happy with the first pages, like the classic wait for the first day of the year amidst the fireworks, until the “deadline” of the second part of the volume, as terrible as the end of a mortgage instalment. The narrative is therefore very deep, almost oppressive I would say, and it is touching topics that are very distant from the thoughts that should commonly concern this event: problems related to growth methods and mood swings; paranoia more or less justified by hormones and daily experiences; initially exciting expectations which then become heavy like boulders on the mother’s conscience.

All of this increasingly murky cauldron of emotions it pours on the couple, initially breaking the perfect harmony that distinguishes them, and then splitting it completely. The girl who directs this manga (her husband is never even called by name) is a sponge who collects dozens of small doubts that can be rationally resolved into a single and immovable “lucid madness”, ending up shaking her entire belief system like a bolt of lightning. clear sky.

A mother’s obsession

The author is certainly aware of the birth problem that afflicts Japan as it happens in Italy, yet she does not hesitate to write a story that instills doubt in would-be parents. It’s partly true, you have to be aware of what’s happening in the world, and the manga artist shows us this side which is given little weight, drawing from true events, as in many one-shots: not only are the waiting scenes more than realistic, but also a news story like the one concerning the attack on Malala in 2012 lends itself to acting as a means to bring together all the evil that the way he can do to an exceptional son. On the other hand, however, this volume seems to be above all a criticism of the overprotectiveness that many parents demonstrate even before the birth of their “creatures”.

Not everything you do for the good of your child is really the best for him or herit seems to whisper to us Miki Yamamoto. As a boy who grew up among village streets and nature, an assiduous user of plasters, I truly appreciated the moral conveyed (at least to me) of the last pages, which make it clear that the future cannot be programmed, but only indicated: a child has every right and duty to learn on his own skin, even in a complex and at times scary world like that of today; the duty of parents to act as “good teachers” and to teach respect and courage to their children is faced head on, everything else is beyond control. In short, every scar is a medal, if you are prepared enough to grow and survive!

Blood and dust

The author, Miki Yamamotois a professor of Art in Japan, at the University of Art and Design of Tsukuba, and this can certainly be seen from many of the stylistic choices made, starting from the decision to publish the text in the “Western” style, both for the cartoons and for the sense of reading, as if he wanted to reach as many people as possible with his message. Then there is the whole part that concerns graphics and colors: a pervasive red combined with different shades of grey, shades that are able to instill in the reader all the anxiety and frustration of the woman’s internal battle; the stubbornness of a bull that goes his way that will lead him to eat the dust.

Even the drawings and lines used, in style that children would use, are functional in conveying the emotions of this story that straddles reality and imagination, as if this story had been reconstructed starting from a series of drawings hanging in the hospital waiting room. In fact, the story could easily represent the extremes of the discomfort and difficulties that almost every couple faces in the period preceding the birth. Maybe it’s also because of this normality transformed into madness that the volume of BAO it is thus disturbing and unnerving to read, conveying all the discomfort of an accident caused by hormones and anxiety, the solution to which will only echo in the final parts.

The mangaka and illustrator Miki Yamamoto, winner of the Creative Award with the work "Sunny Sunny Ann" of 2011, returns with a work rich in psychology and feeling, which knows how to tell the doubts and paranoia behind the birth of a child. A unique volume that will delve into the conscience of those who believe that this is a terribly scary world to have a child, and into that of those who still appreciate the pleasures of life, and which will even make you doubt the happiness that can be felt in becoming parents.

To whom do we recommend An Exceptional Son?

View the very timely topic, which winks at potential parents, would seem to be a volume especially suitable for those who are about to decide whether to have children, but personally I’m not sure of the “effects” such a reading could have! A consideration that I address both to those who have some doubts and to those who are immovable. For everyone else, however, it can be an interesting, flowing and fast response, but it is still a very thoughtful comic that it will make you ruminate for a few days. So it’s certainly not a light volume, but you might like it. The price is not a secondary factor: 18 euros is probably a high price considering the similar formats of other publishing houses, but it must be considered that it is a single volume and therefore a single expense. To you the choice!

Almost experimental colors and designs

A non-discursive story that can be read quickly

A river full of themes and thoughts Situations that are at times too exasperating and annoying

It fails narratively in some phases of the story