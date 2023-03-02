The line Aiken Of BAO Publishing it will soon be enriched with a new title. It’s about An outstanding son Of Miki Yamamotoavailable in Italian bookstores and comics from the next March 10th. A self-contained volume, with western reading at the behest of the author, which speaks of a couple expecting a child. More details are available below.

An outstanding son

How can we think serenely about motherhood in a society like ours? What world are we bequeathing to the next generations? When a couple discovers they are expecting their first child, after the initial joy they are faced with a series of questions that can no longer be postponed. An intimate and exciting story, with which the mangaka Miki Yamamoto tells parenthood in an unprecedented way.

A book for everyone, not just for those who are already parents or about to become one.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: An outstanding sonOf Miki Yamamoto.

A young couple is expecting a child. Dreams, emotion, aspirations for the future of the unborn child are mixed with fears for the world in which he will grow up. A human and touching reflection on the courage it takes to bring new life into the world and try to discover that, even in imperfect circumstances, happiness is possible.

This self-contained color volume, by choice of the author, reads in the sense of Western reading.

An outstanding sonis available in bookstores and comic shops from March 10, 2023

Miki Yamamoto (1986) is a mangaka, illustrator and professor of Art and Design at the University of Tsukuba. You made your debut in 2011 with the illustrated silent book Bakudan ni ribon, and then devoted yourself to the publication of Sunny Sunny Ann! (2011) in the magazine “Morning”, a work that earned her the Creative Award/New Artist Prize during the 17th edition of the Tezuka Awards. About her Most recent works How are you? (2014) and An exceptional son (2020) were selected and awarded in the Japan Media Arts Festival.