Algeria (DPA)

Chabab Belouizdad, the Algerian football league champion in the last three seasons, submitted an exceptional request to the Professional League, with the aim of allowing the upcoming Algerian clubs to participate in African competitions by registering two additional players.

Shabab Belouizdad revealed on its Facebook page today, Sunday, that its president, Mohamed Benhaj, sent a letter to the president of the Pro League, Abdelkarim Medouar, requesting that the Belouizdad youth clubs, JS Kabylie, JS Saoura and Ittihad Algiers be allowed to take advantage of two additional vacations. , so that the legal number of vacations for players becomes 27.

The same source pointed out that meeting this request would support the ranks of the Algerian teams and strengthen their chances against the strong African teams.

JS Belouizdad and JS Kabylie will participate in the next edition of the African Champions League, while JS Saoura and Ittihad Algiers will compete in the Confederation Cup.

On the other hand, CR Belouizdad announced the signing of 26-year-old midfielder Belaid Hamidi, from JS Saoura.

Shabab Belouizdad revealed that Hamidi signed a three-year contract today, and that he will fly on Sunday evening to the Tunisian capital to join the preparatory camp, which the team is fighting there under the leadership of Tunisian coach Nabil El Kouki.

Hamidi became the ninth player to be joined by Shabab Belouizdad in the summer transfer period, after goalkeeper Alexis Kunduz, defenders Youssef Laouafi, Moaz Haddad, Ayman Bougherra, midfielder Islam Bouloudan, strikers Idris Saadi, and Cameroonian Lionel Wampa Jovo. In addition to goalkeeper Radwa Maacho, who returned from a two-season loan to Ittihad Bel Abbes.