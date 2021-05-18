The Federal National Council has become playing a more effective role, in light of the keenness of our wise leadership to advance parliamentary life and consolidate its foundations, in a way that devotes a greater role to the Council whose performance has proven to be up to the responsibility entrusted to it, whether at the legislative or supervisory level.

There is no doubt that this keenness to activate the role of the Council stems from the desire to activate the process of participation in the decision-making process, with an assurance that the Council is not the only body through which this participation takes place, as the Shura Council is one of the established principles in the UAE, The union was founded nearly half a century ago by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established this principle and was very keen for the citizen to have a role and opinion in the development process in the country. The wise leadership follows this principle and works to institutionalize it in line with the new circumstances.

Despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, this did not negatively affect the parliament’s performance and effectiveness in the current parliamentary session, which will be closed at the end of this May, which spanned over 11 sessions, all of which were held in light of this pandemic. It is worth noting that this is the second session of the Council in the current legislative term, during which the parliament’s performance witnessed a qualitative leap that will add further development to its role in the next phase.

Statistics on the council’s performance in this session confirm the validity of this conclusion, as the council approved 13 draft laws during this session, and the number of parliamentary questions asked by the council’s members reached 35 questions that included proposals on economic and financial issues, social, educational and health affairs, services provided to people of determination, and housing affairs. Aid and grants. Council members also made 67 recommendations on a number of issues, dealing with the policy of some ministries with regard to development issues. In detail, this session witnessed the Council presenting 23 recommendations regarding the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policy regarding achieving sustainable development of fisheries, animal and agricultural resources. Civil Defense. This session also included presenting 19 recommendations regarding the Ministry of Education’s policy regarding supervision of schools.

* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.