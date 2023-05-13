The UAE has achieved major global achievements in the space sector during the reign of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, after entering the global race for space exploration, as it became the fifth country in the world to succeed in reaching the orbit of Mars, and from the first time, after it managed « The Hope Probe »as part of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, on February 9, 2021, was able to successfully reach the Red Planet.

The probe launched its mission on July 20, 2020, and reached Mars in 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates.

The planning, management and implementation of the probe project was carried out by an Emirati team under the supervision of the Emirates Space Agency, which funded it in full, while the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center developed the Hope Probe, in cooperation with international partners.

The goal of the mission was to reveal the nature of the Martian atmosphere, for a deeper understanding of the climatic changes on its surface, and to draw a map showing the nature of its current weather by studying the lower layer of its atmosphere, and the effect of climate changes in forming the phenomenon of the escape of oxygen and hydrogen gases from it, and knowing the reasons for its occurrence.

Among the most prominent achievements of the state during the era of the late, was the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency in 2014, which is the first Arab agency to be established with the aim of organizing and developing the space industry, by focusing on raising national capabilities and using space technology, in a way that supports the achievement of plans to establish a diversified knowledge-based economy. .

The agency’s objectives are to organize and develop the national space sector, in a way that contributes to supporting a sustainable national economy, developing human cadres, supporting research and development projects in the space sector, strengthening and highlighting the country’s role on the regional and global space map, and ensuring the provision of administrative services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. And consolidate the culture of innovation in the institutional work environment.

Since the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency, its career has been full of achievements at the local, regional and international levels, and it has been able to secure a seat for it within a group of international organizations and bodies related to space affairs, the most important of which is the membership of the International Committee for Space Exploration, to be the first Arab country to join this global committee.

Perhaps one of the most prominent achievements of the agency is the launch of its space strategy, which is based on three basic powers established by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, which are the development of the space sector, the preparation of its policies and organization, and the direction of national space programs that would benefit the economy. the National.

The achievements also included the launch of the national policy for the space sector, and the signing of a number of international cooperation agreements with leading parties in this sector, such as the US Space Agency (NASA), the Japanese (JAXA) agency, the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), and the Indian Space Agency, as well as membership of organizations In addition to the issuance of the law on regulating the space sector in 2019, according to which the UAE Space Agency is responsible for regulating the space sector in the country, in addition to the plan to promote space investment.

In October 2018, the UAE launched the KhalifaSat satellite, which is the first Arab satellite to be 100% manufactured by local hands, and was considered a historic achievement that contributed to strengthening the UAE’s leading position in the space science sector in the world.

KhalifaSat took four years of preparation, preparation and training of the work team from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and 70 Emirati engineers, whose ages ranged between 27 and 28 years, worked on its construction.

The pioneering steps of the UAE in the field of space during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, included the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in 2008, which is the body that embraces the Emirates National Space Program, as the center builds and operates satellites to monitor the earth, and provides analysis services Pictures and data for different customers around the world.

The Center also undertook the development of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project and the “Probe of Hope”, in addition to the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which launched the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, to the International Space Station on September 25, 2019 on a scientific mission.

In April 2017, the UAE launched the UAE Astronaut Programme, the first in the Arab world, as part of the National Space Program run by the Centre.

The program included intensive training phases over a period of three years, with the aim of qualifying the first batch of Emirati astronauts, and preparing them to participate in space exploration missions and carry out various scientific missions.

The first batch of the program included Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, who trained for the launch mission to the International Space Station on September 25, 2019 at the Yuri Gagarin Astronaut Training Center in Moscow, according to an agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos).

And in September 2019, the UAE entered history from its widest gates, with the arrival of the Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri to the International Space Station, becoming the first Arab astronaut to reach the International Station in a journey that was crowned with success, and the name of the Emirates was written in the global record of the achievements of the space sector.

In February 2020, the UAE announced the details of the space law, the first of its kind on the Arab and Islamic levels, which contained 10 examples of new and emerging space fields, including launching from space, space tourism, owning and using space resources, dealing with space debris, and meteorites, to benefit it at the regional level.

The UAE Space Law has become a reference for countries that are considering issuing a similar law, as it includes activities that are considered modern, and future activities that the UAE intends to develop the appropriate infrastructure for.

The law included details of new space activities and fields, such as suborbital flights, building settlements and human facilities in space, launching from space, the process of returning space objects to Earth, and logistics services.

