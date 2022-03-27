The World Government Summit 2022 will launch an exceptional version of the “Best Minister in the World” award, in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers Middle East, as part of its initiatives aimed at introducing the best leading global models in government work, in developing a system of future opportunities and innovative solutions to challenges. Al Alamiya supports building sustainable societies and celebrates their exceptional achievements.

The World Government Summit signed a strategic partnership agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers to organize the fifth edition of the Best Minister in the World Award, to be an exceptional edition this year as part of the summit’s activities that anticipate the most important variables for the next decade for world governments.

The award adopts a set of the highest criteria for nomination and selection, most notably designing and implementing successful, scalable and applicable initiatives, enhancing flexibility, readiness, comprehensive transformational innovation, and enhancing governance and transparency. human capital, promoting economic growth and developing the capabilities of governments’ future foresight.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director of the World Government Summit, Omar Sultan Al Olama, stressed that “the award for the best minister in the world constitutes a translation of the message of the World Summit of Governments by sharing the best global experiences and celebrating innovative government experiences that affected people’s lives. Its leadership position is a global platform for anticipating and shaping the future of governments around the world.”

He said, “The World Government Summit represents a platform for exchanging knowledge and building meaningful partnerships between thought leaders, policy makers, experts and businessmen in designing the best future directions for humanity. It has worked to transfer inspiring ideas and experiences to an advanced stage of application and spread, and has established the UAE’s position as a global center for the development of future government work based on improving human life.”

He added that “the award accompanies a vital stage in which the world is going through, and seeks through it to lay solid foundations for a new phase of the lives of societies, starting with laying the foundation for recovery after the “Covid-19” pandemic, in a process that requires effective leadership at the level of world governments, entitled to restore growth according to the foundations of sustainable development. Unleashing energies, engaging everyone in the journey of recovery, balancing economic gains with climate-neutral goals, and opening the door to new sectors that depend on innovation, advanced technology, and the solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Honoring innovative initiatives that have contributed to making a positive impact on the lives of societies is a main focus within the objectives of the World Government Summit Foundation, which launched in 2016 the award for the best minister in the world, with the aim of celebrating the efforts, the best achievements and the most influential in the societal and economic aspects of governments.

In its fifth session, the award continues to focus on a major axis: crisis management, accelerating global recovery, and stimulating global initiatives that have a significant impact on strengthening local and global efforts in encircling the “Covid-19” pandemic, managing it effectively and facing its consequences on societies.

The award adopts four main criteria, including; Design and implement successful, scalable and implementable initiatives that ensure a positive impact in the economic and societal sectors, improve the quality of vital sectors, invest in human capital, build capacities and promote integrated economic growth.

As for the second criterion, it is represented in enhancing flexibility and readiness by building the capacities of governments to foresee the future, and launching effective initiatives to find innovative solutions to challenges, while the third criterion, “comprehensive transformational innovation”, is based on measuring the impact of innovation in developing government work models and enhancing the benefit of digital developments.

The fourth criterion focuses on enhancing government governance and transparency, by evaluating the role of the candidates as an example to other government officials, and their role in expanding the areas of this influence to include private companies, entrepreneurs, and community institutions, and their participation in government efforts aimed at developing the governance system.

The award for the best minister in the world was launched during the fourth session of the World Government Summit in 2016, and four ministers from three continents received it in its previous four sessions.



