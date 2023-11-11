The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the holding of an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh today, Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi News Agency (SPA): “In response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in Gaza, and after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia consulted with the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, it was decided to hold an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh today, Saturday.” Instead of the “Extraordinary Arab Summit” and the “Extraordinary Islamic Summit” that were scheduled to be held on the same date, this comes as the leaders of all countries sense the importance of unifying efforts and coming up with a unified collective position that expresses the common Arab-Islamic will regarding what Gaza is witnessing. The Palestinian territories are witnessing developments that require Arab and Islamic unity to confront them and contain their repercussions.”