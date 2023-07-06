An excellent year: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 6 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, An excellent year will be broadcast, a 2006 film directed by Ridley Scott starring Russel Crowe. Let’s see together all the information in detail.

Plot

The protagonist is Max Skinner, a London broker very attached to his work. When his uncle dies without leaving a will, Max finds himself sole heir to the vineyard estate in France. He flies to go to the estate, initially intending to sell it and capitalize on its value. Living in the places where he grew up, he rediscovers the values ​​that his uncle had tried to teach him and these, together with his love, will transform him from cunning and insensitive business man to a man capable of appreciating the little pleasures in life that he has let slip too many times.

A very good year: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of A Great Year, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Russell CroweMax Skinner

Marion Cotillard as Fanny Chenal

Abbie Cornish – Christie Roberts

Albert Finney: Uncle Henry Skinner

Didier BourdonFrancis Duflot

Isabelle CandelierLudivine Duflot

Tom HollanderCharlie Willis

Freddie Highmore as Max Skinner as a child

Archie Panjabi as Jasminda “Gemma”

Rafe SpallKenny

Jacques HerlinPapa Duflot

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi: Nathalie Auzet

Kenneth CranhamSir Nigel

Richard CoyleAmis

Gilles Gaston-Dreyfus: Brunier, the winemaker

Mitchell Mullen: American client

Judy Dickerson: American client

Streaming and TV

Where to see An excellent year on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight on Rete 4 at 21.20. Not only on TV, it will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones, thanks to an internet connection.