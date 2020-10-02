Washington A senior US State Department official said that India and the United States are capable of addressing many challenges for the sake of world interest, and the partnership between the two countries is an example of this in fighting the Kovid-19 epidemic.

The official said that India has been an important partner to the US ever since the onset of the epidemic, when the world was restless and seeking personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to get factual information about the virus.

He said, “Our cooperative approach in medicine is a good example of the positive impact of India-US partnership on the world.” The official said that the American company Gilead has entered into agreements with the pharma companies of India for the production of Remadecivir. As a result, effective treatment for Kovid-19 will be made available at a rapid pace in 127 countries of low and middle income on a large scale. He also said that America and India are also working together for the manufacture and development of Kovid-19 vaccines.

Please tell that till date, 3 crore 44 lakh people have been infected corona. Out of this, 10 lakh 27 thousand people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 56 lakh patients have been cured. There are more than 77 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in the hospital.

At the same time, 3 lakh 13 thousand new cases have been reported in the world in the last 24 hours, while 2 lakh 25 thousand patients have recovered from this virus. However 8 thousand 826 people lost their lives too.

