Having Asperger's syndrome has not been an obstacle for the young man from Cieza, Ángel Turpín Abellán, to be the winner of the Extraordinary Awards for Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) of the Region of Murcia in the last academic year 2022-2023. He obtained an overall score of 7.62 points, almost two tenths above the second placed player, Miguel Ángel García from Murcia. The third best student was Elena López Santos from Jumillana with 7.1 points. These notes were recently validated by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment of the Community.

The young man studied the first three years of ESO at the IES Diego Tortosa in Cieza, although he completed the last year at the Antonio Menárguez Costa in Los Alcázares, where he obtained honors. He points to perseverance as the great secret of his success. Not in vain, being the best regional high school student could take a back seat when compared to the excellent results that he has also been obtaining as a karate athlete.

Without going any further, in April of this same year he was proclaimed winner of the United States Karate Open, competing with athletes from all over the world, which has made him one of the main promises of this sport in Spain.

And the North American adventure came for Turpín as the Spanish junior champion in the category of less than 76 kilos, managing to win the six fights in which he took part. In addition, last year he won the bronze medal in the World League held in the Mexican city of Acapulco and second place in the National League that took place in Alicante. All these and other results earned him the Sports Merit award of the Region of Murcia.

Ángel Turpín was diagnosed with Asperger's when he was only 2 years old. It is a disorder related to autism with which he has been living to this day and which, however, has not been an obstacle to achieving everything he has set out to do. And to show a button. At only 4 years old he went with his father to see his cousin at a karate championship and, during the competition, he told his father: “I will be champion of Spain.” He already got it months ago.

Ángel, like any autistic child, is extremely methodical and likes to have everything under control. In his studies he has stood out especially in English, but also in other subjects where he has also obtained honors.