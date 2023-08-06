An exaggerated party: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Sunday 6 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 an exaggerated party will be broadcast, a 2018 film written, directed by and interpreted by Vincenzo Salemme; Massimiliano Gallo and Tosca D’Aquino are also in the cast. The film is based on the play written and directed by Vincenzo Salemme himself. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the Parascandolo family, preparations are in full swing for Mirea’s eighteenth birthday party, involving the head of the family Gennaro and his wife Teresa. The latter, hungry for popularity and social ascent, sees the party as a way to emerge, deciding not to spare any expense. When the day of the long-awaited party finally arrives, a sudden bereavement puts her at risk.

An exaggerated party: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of An Exaggerated Party, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Salemme as Gennaro Parascandolo

Massimiliano Gallo: Lello the jailer

Tosca D’Aquino: Teresa Parascandolo

Iaia Forte: Lucia Scamardella

Nando Paone as Don Giovanni Scamardella

Francesco Paolantoni: Councilor Goldfinch

Giovanni Cacioppo: Don Pasquale

Andrea Di Maria: Baby Goldfinch

James Senese: Himself

Antonella Morea as Carmelina

Mirea Flavia Stellato: Mirea Parascandolo

Teresa Del Vecchio: Cook

Vincenzo Borrino: Atzoka

Streaming and TV

Where to see An exaggerated party on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 6 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.