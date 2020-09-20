His ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj has come in support after Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment. Aarti said that Anurag is a human being who ensures safe working environment for women workers. Aarti posted on Instagram, ‘Anurag Kashyap you are a rockstar. As you empower women, continue to do so and create safe spaces for all of them. I first see it with our daughter. ‘

Aarti said that there is no honesty left in the world and the world is full of useless people. He said that if all people, who put their energy in hating others, used it creatively, then this world would be better.

Describing Ghosh’s charge as a ‘cheap’ tactic, Aarti asked Kashyap to continue raising his voice against the mistakes. He said, ‘The worst stunt ever, I got angry at this and then laughed. I am sad that you have to go through this. This is their standard. Always be at a height and keep raising your voice. We love you

Anurag said on the charge against himself

Anurag tweeted his accusation, ‘What’s the matter, it took so much time to try to silence me. Come on, no one. While making me silent, he lied so much that while being a woman, he dragged other women along. Be a little modest, madam. I will just say that whatever allegations you have, all are baseless.