The former English soldier David Holden has been found guilty of the death of the young Catholic Aidan McAnespie in 1988 in the context of the Northern Irish conflict, violent events known as ‘The Troubles’, which makes him the first English veteran to be convicted in Ireland of the North since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

Thus, a Northern Irish court has indicated that the 53-year-old soldier is responsible for the death of McAnespie, who was shot in the back near a checkpoint when he was walking nearby. The bullet would have bounced off the road and then hit the young man.

His family has welcomed the verdict and has said they feel “relieved and happy” since “justice has been done” despite the fact that 34 years have passed, according to information collected by the BBC television network. A new hearing will be held next year to determine Holden’s sentence.

McAnespie approached the border checkpoint on his way to a soccer game. Now, the judges have ruled that the defendant is “guilty” beyond any reasonable doubt.

The defendant, however, has insisted that he believed that the weapon had the safety on, but the judges have stressed that “he should not have taken it for granted.” “The defendant should have taken into account at the time he pulled the trigger that if the weapon was cocked it could lead to fatal consequences,” he has stated.

The ruling indicates that the defendant violated two “golden rules”, which include never pointing a weapon unless you are ready to open fire and avoiding the possibility of a negligent shooting at all times.