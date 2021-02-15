Former Pampas footballer Mario Ayala (46) died this Sunday of a heart attack while playing a match for the Centro de la República tournament in Río Cuarto.

Ayala -who was active playing in professional tournaments and with veterans- was part of the official Pampean football teams such as General Belgrano, All Boys, Sarmiento, Atlético Macachin, Pampero de Guatraché and Deportivo Argentino de Quemú Quemú.

The Centro de la República tournament was played this long weekend at the Ranqueles Association of Río Cuarto, the southern city of Córdoba. Teams from various cities such as Córdoba, Laboulaye, Corral de Bustos, Buenos Aires arrive there and even the Galés de Trelew sports team intervened.

Ayala broke down when the team that made up Los Amigos de Santa Rosa played against the local, Liga Profesional de Río Cuarto. In the middle of the game, Mario Ayala broke down, had a heart attack. Despite the resuscitation maneuvers, he died on the field.

Although the Los Amigos de Santa Rosa match and the Professional League were suspended, the rest of the matches that were played in the complex of the Ranqueles Association – organizer of the contest – were completed.

The Centro de la República tournament played its fifth edition. It started on Saturday in four categories: senior (for players over 36 years old), maxi (+43), super (+50) and master (+55). This Sunday it was planned to play the semifinals and finals of each category.

The Pampa. Correspondent.