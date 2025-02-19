There are many women who privately talk about sexual behaviors, at least inappropriate by leaders of Podemos. With the outbreak of the Íñigo Errejón case, which ended up falling after years of silence, ABC has had access to … An audio message sent by the journalist Sergio Gregori, one of the founders of Canal Red, Pablo Iglesias televisionnow faced with the one who was leader of Podemos and vice president of the Government.

The audio, sent by WhatsApp in November to the feminist militant Raquel Ozar, who collaborated with Podemos in the past, responds to a message related to Juan Carlos Monedero and refers to two girls. «Yes, yes, if this I know for a long time», Gregori starts. «To me, XXXXX (the first young man) told me very strong things by Juan Carlos, of slug, Things that as they told me sound like sexual assault, which is serious, and she is the one who has decided that she did not want that to transcend the public sphere, and it is something that is serious and yes, of course it hurts me because XXXXX is my friend, but since XXXXX did not want to report anything because I kept maintaining A normal and cordial relationship with Juan Carlos».

The journalist even makes self -criticismthen he mentions that «even knowing the bodies I had in the closet, and in fact if there is something I can like like Feel ashamed It is that I continued calling him to come to ‘the board’ and talked to him about the course of Channel Red etc. even knowing many shit that was there that I did not like a hair ».

‘The board’ was the program presented by Gregori until Pablo Iglesias He decided to separate himin January 2024, for its position in social networks and in conversations with militants of Podemos. In fact, Gregori shared the criticisms that Juan Carlos Monedero had drifted from the Pablo Iglesias channel, in a very tense moments for political formation after the schism of which he arose to add. For that reason, to the journalist It seems to hurt him to recognize the alleged sexual harassment to which Monedero would have submitted at least two young people: «But believe me that who would least be interested that Juan Carlos was exposed is me, because he shares the vision that I had on the course of Channel Red and it seems to me that it is The most sane type in the diagnosis of war between Podemos and add, but it is a slim In addition to systematically as it seems …

“A lot more”

Sergio Gregori adds that the purse is more than rumors and that, in fact, what he knows about the founder of Podemos It is much more than I had heard about Íñigo Errejón: «According to rumors and as no rumors no longer, because Íñigo Errejón, for example, I had only heard rumors that have nothing to do with what is being said, things infinitely less serious, but the purse I know by xxxxxx, I know because to XXX (a second young man) I don’t know if he came to slug him But he became very insistent and very heavy at the spring party. You were there and you know that I called her at three in the morning and that she hugged her around and there, that is, it was As very uncomfortable All that, right? The one who was a channel presenter concludes the audio in this way: “But come on, that it is not something that is a good taste dish for me, believe me.”

The second young man made public on a YouTube channel these facts he allegedly suffered. He did it without giving the name of Juan Carlos Monedero, but the story is the same as Sergio Gregori citing the politician and other sources corroborate him to ABC. This newspaper has contacted her, but has preferred not to appear in this information. He has limited himself to saying that «neither confirms or denies anything“And” I would love that this be investigated “, but that it is not authorized by other alleged victims to publicize their cases.

Lola Sánchez Caldetey, exeurodiputada of Podemos, about purse: “He embedded me against the wall” The exeurodiputada of Podemos pointed out on their social networks this weekend to Pablo Iglesias and Juan Carlos Monedero for macho behaviors. He did it in response to comments from former government president of the Government about Professor Tasia Hernández. He called “cowardly”, “book narcissist,” “egotist” and “redamed macho”, in addition to pointing out private behaviors. On Juan Carlos Monedero, he related an incident in a campaign closure of Podemos. According to its version, Monedero “embedded her against the wall” and called to go home. After his refusal, he would have repeated that attitude with another partner. “It’s out,” he said. He called both “women’s stalkers” and reproached Churches “to point to feminist women.”

The facts described in the aforementioned video are of extraordinary gravity: «The reality is that for a time when I orbit I orbit without ever becoming part of it, He was calling me at three in the morning insisting on staying with me and then hugging me from behind and in front, taking me, SOBING ME And tougling, telling me that magic had emerged among us, a former leader of that party. After I touquet and left me alone when someone outside the party intervened, I began to investigate and discovered that in certain circles that I was not part because I came from Barcelona and I have been in Madrid for a year, in certain circles the entire world knew At least a victim of this manand not only that, but several victims of his who sexually assaul . Of course, I can’t stop asking me why you left me near this person, why you left this person near young workers, why you left years before close to others Young communicators who sexually assaulted».

The other more serious episode to Gregori refers, according to sources linked to Podemos, and that the alleged victim He preferred not to reportwould have occurred at the home of Juan Carlos Monedero.

This one, according to attest messages that ABC has been able to read, would have had an improper behavior of someone with his age and influence in the party towards a young militant, details that this newspaper will not describe. The young woman is currently away from Podemos and, according to nearby sources, You do not want to make statements. The sources consulted by this newspaper for more than a year say that «all»In Podemos«They know how much as they knew about Errejón», And that there were some attempts, by women, to denounce it but did not bear fruit. Raquel Ogando argues that with Errejón “they accused with anonymous complaints” but in the case of purse they have preferred “shut up».

Purse, asked by ABC, has assured that: «The truth is that it gives me quite the same what they say. I’ve been with slander for twelve years, false complaints, patriotic police, corrupt judges and journalists linked to sewers. AND without ever had charges. I already tired all this. I am out of politics and all the toxicity of our beautiful country. Believe me that I am very remote».