A total of 117 witnesses will appear, starting next week, in the trial against Shakira for the alleged tax fraud of 14.5 million. Her statements will help specify the extent to which the Colombian singer spent time in Catalonia between 2012 and 2014, a key issue because during that period she did not pay taxes in Spain despite the fact that, in the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office, she should already be considered a tax resident. . These people had dealings with Shakira for professional or personal reasons. What they tell will also draw a closer portrait of the artist’s life during those years in which she consolidated her relationship with former Barça defender Gerard Piqué, now broken. All of this will happen, unless there is a last-minute pact, a possibility that cannot be ruled out at all that would allow the singer to avoid going to prison in exchange for accepting her guilt.

One of the witnesses called to testify is another ex-boyfriend, Antonio de la Rúa, due to the fact that he held positions in companies that, according to the accusation, served to channel millionaire income to countries with little or no taxation. In 2004, the couple also bought a house in Nassau. Shortly after, the Bahamas authorities granted the singer a permanent residence permit, a document that she has used in the criminal proceedings to claim that it was there that she had established her domicile. In her statement before the investigating judge, which EL PAÍS reported, she explained that, in the three years under investigation, she was a nomad. She alleged that she traveled all over the world giving concerts and that the only reason she occasionally visited Barcelona was to see her then partner, Piqué. Calendar in hand, the Prosecutor’s Office does not believe her and asks for eight years and two months in prison for her and the payment of a fine of 23.5 million euros.

If there is no agreement between the Prosecutor’s Office and Shakira (they have tried, unsuccessfully, on a couple of occasions) the courtroom of the Barcelona Palace of Justice will be the scene of a motley parade of witnesses. Some of them will testify by videoconference. The Prosecutor’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office – which defends the interests of the Treasury – have called professionals who provided services to Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll or cared for her at some point. For the accusations, they are vital proof that the Barranquilla artist had turned Spain into her base of operations, the place to which she returned after a concert or a tour. The Treasury inspector in charge of the case did detective work to reconstruct her daily life and prove that she spent more than half of the year here, a condition for considering a citizen a tax resident.

In this group of witnesses there are employees of establishments frequented by Shakira: the worker at a beauty center in Sarrià, in the upper area of ​​Barcelona; the singer’s personal driver; hotel and restaurant workers (like the famous Japanese Koy Shunka); the representative of the luxury brand Dolce & Gabanna; the organizer of an event for the toy company Mattel; the owner of Automóviles Fernández; two instructors fitness and four other Zumba teachers who, according to the accusation, traveled specifically to the city to teach him classes.

Neighbors and gynecologists

The couple’s neighbors will also stop by the viewing room to explain if they saw them often, or daily, there: those from Piqué’s bachelor apartment on Muntaner Street in Barcelona (where they initially settled), but also those of the house that they both bought in Esplugues de Llobregat. The couple’s first child, Milan, was born on January 22, 2013. For the Prosecutor’s Office it is proof of her roots in Spain, but Shakira says no, that she took him everywhere with her, including to the recordings of the program The Voice in United States. Among those cited are the gynecologists who treated her at the Teknon clinic (where she used the nickname Sila Prieto) and a representative of La Miranda, the elite school where she educated her first-born child.

Other witnesses maintained a more strictly professional relationship with Shakira, linked to her musical career. Representatives of the Mandinga recording studio will testify, as well as choreographers, showgirls, stylists, photographers, producers, managers and the entire cast of advisors who supported her. Senior executives from Sony Music and Live Nation are also scheduled to testify, the company with which she signed a contract in 2008 that guaranteed her $300 million over a decade. If the trial continues and there is no agreement, the voice of one of the members of the Mexican band Maná, who recorded a song with the Colombian at the Codorniu facilities, may also be heard.

The singer’s defense, carried out by criminal lawyer Pau Molins, agrees with the request of some of those witnesses (including Antonio de la Rúa) and has requested others that have also been accepted by the court. For Molins, these statements are exculpatory evidence and will help prove that Shakira did not spend enough time in Spain to be a tax resident. Among them are directors of Pies Descalzos, the children’s aid foundation that Shakira promotes and which, according to her, has suffered irreparable damage as a result of the criminal process. She will also take the stand with her brother Antonio William Mebarak, her personal cook, several friends from Miami and drummers, pianists and musicians who have accompanied her on her tours.

