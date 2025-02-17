FC Barcelona will play two friendly games next summer in South Korea against local clubs, as reported on Monday an event promotion agency in the Asian country. The Blaugrana club, meanwhile, has not yet given details of the summer tour, but various information already pointed a change from the United States to Asia.

Barça will face FC Seoul in a first encounter to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors or Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a second friendly, according to the details revealed by the promoter D-Drive and collected by the local agency Yonhap.

The matches will take place at the beginning of August and will be part of an Asian tour that will also take FC Barcelona to Japan

The matches will take place in early August and will be part of an Asian tour that will also take FC Barcelona to Japan. D-Drive has indicated that the exhibition matches in South Korea are part of an agreement signed last November with the president of the Barca Club, Joan Laporta.

FC Barcelona has previously played friendly in South Korea in 2004 and 2010, in this last year with the presence of Lionel Messi and against a combined star of the K League, the First South Korean division.