Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

The competitions of the 18th Umm Al Quwain Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, continued for the second day, in Al Labsa Square, with a large participation of camel horses from the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The second day’s competitions included running runs for the main symbols of the Laqaya Sunnah of the group, “Abkar and Ja’dan,” in the morning, for a distance of 5 km, and runs for the main symbols of the Laqaya Sunnah for the sheikhs, “Abkar and Ja’dan,” in the evening, for a distance of 5 km, in the presence of a large presence of camel owners and fans of camel sports.

The results of the evening rounds resulted in the victory of “Omsiya” by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed and Al-Mudhamar Mukhtar Ahmed Abdul Malik in the first half, while the dagger of the second half went to “Musheireb” for Hajn Al-Mirqab and Al-Mudhamar Khamis bin Saeed Al-Zari.

The share of the third round of “Mashalla” went to His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the racer Juma Ateeq Al Rumaithi, the fourth half “Double” went to His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla and the racer Tarish bin Rashid Al Masafri, and the fifth half went to “Lakkah” by Hajn Al Mirqab and the racer Khamis. Bin Saeed Al-Zari.

The sixth round went to “Yazid” for Hajn Al-Mirqab and Al-Mudham Khamis bin Saeed Al-Zari, the seventh round went to “Al-Obour” for Hajn Al-Mirqab and Al-Mudham Khamis bin Saeed Al-Zari, and the eighth half went to “Al-Nashmi” for His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi and Al-Mudham Ali Muhair Balisha Al-Ketbi.

The morning rounds resulted in the first half being won by Abdullah Rashid Al-Eryani’s “Dajjah”, the second half went to “Jawaher” by Issa Al-Duhaimi bin Ghafan Al-Khaili, the third half’s dagger went to “Ashqar” Malak Nasser Salem bin Mardad, and the fourth half went to “Al-Hilaliya” to Mani’. Ali bin Hamidi Al-Ketbi, the fifth inning “Al-Dhabi” by Hatem Saeed bin Mahiya Al-Kathiri, the sixth inning “Al-Hadar” by Saeed Naye’a with Al-Shawi Al-Ghafli, the seventh inning “Sayyah” by Ali Jaber bin Muslih Al-Ahbabi, and the eighth inning “Legend” by Hamad Saeed Rashid bin Salouma Al-Khatri.