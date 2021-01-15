Several of this week’s movie premieres are led by women behind the camera. Actress Regina King makes her directorial debut in the cinema with a gathering of heavyweights of the Afro-American culture of the sixties in One night in Miami; Caroline Vignal brings a wacky Bridget Jones French comedy to the Cévennes and filmmaker Urszula Antoniak delivers a black and white drama about a Berlin lawyer caught between his Polish roots and his German assimilation in Beyond the words.
Likewise, the Polish Kornél Mundruczó premieres the drama about motherhood Fragments of a woman and Peter Strickland, director of The Duke of Burgundy, brings a dress of terror with the unleashed aesthetic of Ken Russell with In Fabric. An elderly couple experience the ups and downs of love as they walk their dogs in 23 walks and Despite the fog puts a very humanistic ending to the career of Serbian filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic.
Here you can find all the premieres commented on by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.
BEYOND THE WORDS. URZULA ANTONIAK
Michael is a young and successful lawyer in Berlin who does what he can to hide his Polish roots. A case of migration will force him to face his roots and his father.
IN FABRIC. PETER STRICKLAND
A delusional and murky horror film about the obsession of a recently divorced woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) with her new dress, which will gradually consume her life.
23 WALKS. PAUL MORRISON
Small drama about the romance that arises between two older people from the director of “Limitless”, notable for its sincerity in a genre dominated by excessive optimistic messages.
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI. REGINA KING
Malcolm X, sportsman Jim Brown, musician Sam Cooke and Cassius Clay, soon to be Muhammed Ali, meet at a hotel in 1964. Based on a play by Kemp Powers.
DESPITE THE FOG. GORAN PASKALJEVIC
Muhammed is a refugee boy who has lost his parents and who is taken in by Paolo and Valeria, a couple who run a restaurant, despite criticism.
FRAGMENTS OF A WOMAN. KORNÉL MUNDRUCZÓ
Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBoeuf play a couple trying to get on with their lives after their baby dies in childbirth.
VACATION WITH YOU … AND YOUR WIFE. CAROLINE VIGNAL
A sitcom about Antoinette, lover of the father of one of her students, and who tries to rescue his plan to spend the summer with him in the south of France at all costs.
