Several of this week’s movie premieres are led by women behind the camera. Actress Regina King makes her directorial debut in the cinema with a gathering of heavyweights of the Afro-American culture of the sixties in One night in Miami; Caroline Vignal brings a wacky Bridget Jones French comedy to the Cévennes and filmmaker Urszula Antoniak delivers a black and white drama about a Berlin lawyer caught between his Polish roots and his German assimilation in Beyond the words.

Likewise, the Polish Kornél Mundruczó premieres the drama about motherhood Fragments of a woman and Peter Strickland, director of The Duke of Burgundy, brings a dress of terror with the unleashed aesthetic of Ken Russell with In Fabric. An elderly couple experience the ups and downs of love as they walk their dogs in 23 walks and Despite the fog puts a very humanistic ending to the career of Serbian filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic.

Here you can find all the premieres commented on by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.