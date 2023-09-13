Circus performer Hussen Nasiro Usman, who disappeared in Moscow, asked to stop looking for him

Ethiopian circus performer Hussen Nasiro Usman, who disappeared at night in Moscow on his way to a hotel, got in touch and asked to stop looking for him. About it reports mk.ru.

The foreigner contacted the management of the circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard, asked for forgiveness for the sudden disappearance and said that everything was fine with him, but did not share information about his current location. Circus workers assumed that he had gone abroad using a Russian visa.

The 22-year-old acrobat disappeared on the evening of September 6 in the Izmailovo area. Usman resided in a double room with a colleague. Having taken the necessary things and sorted out the bags, he said that he would go to the store for a while. He left the hotel and never returned.

After the end of the Artist festival, which took place from September 8 to 10, the remaining six members of the Daya Boys group flew back to their homeland in Africa.

