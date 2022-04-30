Conservative MP Neil Parrish was seen watching a clip in the House of Commons and said he had opened a file by mistake.

Minister Rachel MacLean said Parish should be expelled from the Conservative Party if found guilty, while the MP himself refused to resign from the party unless he was found guilty of the incident.

Parrish referred himself to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner on Friday after two Conservative women MPs said they saw him watching inappropriate clips on his mobile phone on two separate occasions, once in the House of Commons and once in a committee.

Speaking to Sky News, McClain was resolute in her position, calling for the lawmaker to be expelled from the party if convicted.

She said: “Obviously if that proves to be true and the allegations turn out to be true, of course I support what I said, but at the same time there is now an investigation, so it wouldn’t be helpful for me to speculate on specific outcomes.”

“This kind of behavior has no place in any business, let alone Parliament, but I think everyone will accept that when an investigation is conducted. It is not our right as colleagues to judge another colleague,” she added.

“I do not understand why the investigation cannot be concluded so quickly, and I am sure that appropriate action will be taken after that,” she added.

On Friday, Parrish was asked if he had opened a file “by mistake”, and he said: “Yes, but let the investigation decide that,” stressing that he will wait for the results while he continues his duties, but he “will not stay” if he is proven guilty.

“I will fully cooperate with any investigation, and while it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as an attorney,” he wrote on his website.