The family of Eva, Hilario, Adah and Pablo wanted to find a way in life that the pain over the loss of Miriam, their daughter and sister, “too soon (at 11 years and 8 months)”, would not make it unbearable. On the flight forward to escape their broken souls, they crossed the Atlantic to spend the first Christmas without her in Costa Rica, “fleeing lights, food, and gifts.” There they got to know the Children’s Eternal Forest, the largest private nature reserve in the Central American country, created with the collaboration of people from all over the world. Together with this refuge of biodiversity, they discovered their new life itinerary “to move on and be able to finish educating and see our two children grow up, as desolate or more than us.

“After frustration and anger, we could not stay in a corner crying,” says Eva Domenech almost 3 years after her great loss. A talk at the CEIP Virgen del Pasico (Torre Pacheco) to Adah’s classmates, where Miriam and Pablo were also studying, prompted them to follow the trail of the eternal forest with a project within the reach of the Pacheco schoolchildren who wanted to collaborate. «From the emotion of the children the idea arises. We spoke with the City Council so that they would give us a plot of land (of 3 ha) next to the school and the hermitage of the Virgen del Pasico and we created the Miriam Meseguer Domenech Association ”, which has set the plan in motion.

“Miriam was a very special girl, with many concerns for her age,” says her mother. A lover of nature and a defender of the environment, she played the transverse flute – “which now I am learning to play so that it doesn’t stop playing,” her mother confesses – she had artistic concerns and a gift for dealing with children and people with diabetes syndrome. Down.

Precisely all those hobbies and passions of Miriam will find a place in ‘El piular de Miriam’, an open-air space without doors for schoolchildren from Torre Pacheco and abroad. It will have a garden on 2 levels to facilitate access for people with reduced mobility, an open green classroom, reforested spaces with native flora to attract endemic fauna, a pond, an area for music schools to give concerts, with a kiosk of music included, renewable energy will be used and a tree walk will be created, «which we will plant in memory of our children, those of families in the municipality and our group for mutual help for grief, who are going through a situation like ours . This project gives voice to their feelings », sums up Eva.

So that this illusion, in which a large part of the population, the City Council and even the Athletics Federation of the Region has been involved, is a reality, this weekend the virtual race ‘El piular de Miriam’ is held, whose registration (€ 5 per number, minimum), as well as additional donations, will help to make a space that “will benefit all citizens and especially children, who, after the pandemic, need more than ever contact with the nature and enjoy the outdoors.