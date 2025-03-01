The game days at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, the residential area of ​​the Spartales, in Getafe Norte, dawns transformed into a landfill. Thousands of local forofos and visitors concentrate on the streets, usually silent, that borders the stadium to heat … The spirits before the meetings in a “allowed bottle” that fills the area with urine and garbage and paralyzes the traffic provided the local team plays at home. “We like football, but we cannot allow uncivic attitudes in front of our homes,” he explains to this newspaper Pilar, who from his balcony has panoramic views of the blue hell in which this neighborhood becomes every fifteen days.

Around noon last Sunday, an avalanche of 2,000 Betics came down from the buses that took from Seville to Madrid or left the mouth of the subway in the direction of Agustina de Aragón, a pedestrian street located a few steps from the stadium and that, because of their characteristics, invites fans to concentrate to encourage their teams, chant their songs and put the spirits to the point before the game. However, the first destination once they step on this municipality in the southwest of the region are the supermarkets and bazaars of the area.

Once all the necessary provisions for the next few hours are achieved, they are directed towards the immediate vicinity of the stadium, specifically in the confluence of the aforementioned route with Hellen Keller street. “They arrive with food bags and beer cans,” says José, president of the residents community of one of the buildings in this neighborhood where about 3,000 people reside and who prefers not to show their face in this report for fear of possible reprisals. Of course, this Getafense insists, “they never collect anything.”

Only a couple of minutes at the foot of this community formed by 114 homes, the other meeting point is located: a small place with a playground to which several residential buildings surround. In this same space, Getafe fans have appropriate, who far from giving example when playing at home “throw the cans to the ground, even having a container for them alone next to them.”

Both groups occupy this entire Getafe northern enclave. They hang their posters on facades and even in the trees, park the trucks in which several packages of dozen beers transport and light flares, which Pilar points out, reach the height of their balcony, “and that I live in a room.” All this environment frightens the neighbors, who consider impossible to make the purchase, get the dog or simply walk.

Thus, the holiday for some becomes hostile for others, which should not only endure these situations 15 days of the party at home a year, but also the occasional working day. The last meeting between Getafe and Leganés, dozens of visitors came on Wednesday until the immediate vicinity of the coliseum to warm the atmosphere days before the game, considered high risk by the historical rivalry of both teams.

The neighbors, supported by the Getafe Norte neighborhood, criticize the accumulation of garbage on public roads that forms after these meetings, qualify the area as “impassable” and regret that on many occasions – less the most footballmen who are up to date with the calendar – are not aware of the day or time in which their streets will be cut to receive the attendees.

Satiety

“If the bottles are prohibited and persecute young people who come together to drink, why don’t they dislodge this or fine anyone?” Many of them ask, who accuse both the consistory and the police to “defend only the interests of football.” A sea of ​​bags, plastic vessels, broken bottles and crushed cans, as if a flood had passed out of the M-45, covers the entire street of Agustina de Aragón; In addition to the urine spots of both local fans and visitors marked in each corner. «It is logical that after so many hours they drink need a place to do their needs. But that place should not be the rests and portals of our neighborhood communities, ”says Pilar, who ensures that the league encounter against Betis was, for those who have been supporting the chaos to which he submits to his neighborhood, the drop that filled the glass.

They demand greater control of these concentrations prior to the parties since “you cannot leave thousands of people who do what they want in a residential neighborhood.” Of course, «the main thing is that the City Council or the club should install portable baths. It is disgusting, ”says José. This claim is not new because, as several neighbors explain to this newspaper, they have already requested on several occasions to enable urinary, but in no case their requests have been met.

In each party, sources from the City Council report to this newspaper, two hydrolympiators, a mechanical barredora and a Lyma blower, the municipal cleaning company of Getafe, are responsible for returning to normal the dirtiest points of the city. “In general it is cleaned quite fast, but the last weekend-in which the Getafe-Betis was played-it has been more than usual,” they add.

This same tired also leads them to demand a “higher level of civility” to the attendees: “It cannot be that I try to leave the house and be stained due to cans of beer who have left half drink because the attendees to the matches have decided to place them in the bars of my portal,” says Pilar, who on multiple occasions has filed complaints to the Getafe City Council and tried to get in touch with the club and the club They are installed in this same neighborhood. “They are more neighbors, but they don’t even want to meet to collaborate and be able to give a joint solution to this,” say the neighbors.

The Spartales neighborhood has also been the stage of the fans on days in which no match was disputed

The agglomerations in Getafe Norte are not only of people. Those who choose to go to the stadium in their vehicles find great difficulties to park since the squares are very limited. “Many of them left the car in parks and sidewalks, so we had to ask for some fences that prevent them from passing,” they assure ABC from the neighborhood association. This has cost them the occasional insult on the part of social networks and has motivated the residents of the area not to want to reveal their identity.

This, however, is not the only battle that residents of this Getafe area have. On the other side of the M-45, about 300 meters from its houses, is its other headache: the Iberdrola Music space, where the Mad cool festival is celebrated.

The lack of parking spaces leads fans to leave their cars in the parks and on the sidewalks

Last autumn, the Court of Instruction number 34 of Madrid admitted to process a complaint filed against the Mad cool festival for possible environmental crime when exceeding, during the concerts that took place in the summer of 2023, the limits of noise allowed. The City Council then sanctioned with a fine of 22,001 euros to those responsible for not having fulfilled the maximum established sounds.

The Stop Mad Cool platform, which is also part of the residents of this neighborhood, has appeared as in the cause as affected.