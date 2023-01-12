The National Court has sentenced ETA member Asier Eceiza to 19 years in prison for participating in the murder of Juan Priede, a socialist councilor from Orio (Gipuzkoa), in 2002. Priede, 69, was shot dead by another member of the organization terrorist, who surprised him while the mayor was having coffee in a bar and fired three shots at close range. The sentence, released this Thursday, attributes the crime of terrorist murder to the ETA member and also requires him to pay compensation of 300,506.05 euros for the heirs of the victim, who was a widower and had three children.

The penalty coincides not only with the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, but also that of Eceiza’s own defense, which at the beginning of the trial requested his free acquittal and, instead, in its final conclusions it adhered to the request of the 19 years in jail.

The sentence justifies the penalty for the role of Eceiza, 44, in the moments before and after the attack. The ETA member transferred one of the three material authors of the councilor’s death to reunite him with the remaining two and, in addition, offered them cover after the murder, as he transported the three out of the reach of the security forces. In the sentence, the magistrates of the Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber indicate that they are “aware” that the sentence imposed “borders on the maximum limit of that legally enforceable” and justifies it by ensuring that the facts “border the concept of necessary cooperation ( article 28.b of the Penal Code)”.

The magistrates allege that there was treachery due to “the surprising and treacherous way in which the act was perpetrated and because of the place where the three shots received by the victim were located.” On March 21, 2002, in a place near the Gure Txoko bar, two ETA members got out of a car that they had robbed at gunpoint shortly before, while another one was waiting behind the wheel. The first two entered the premises, verified that Priede was inside it, and at 2:20 p.m. they shot him in the head, causing his instant death.

The councilor had come down from his house, very close to the scene, without waiting for the two security guards who were serving as his escort to accompany him. Priede had planned to attend the extraordinary congress of the PSE, to which, as secretary of the local group, he was going to go in front of the three delegates from his town.

After the arrest of the rest of those involved, the defendant fled to France, was searched for and captured, and then declared in absentia, already in 2003. Five years later, in July 2008, he was arrested in Arceau. The French authorities handed it over to the Spanish in January 2020.

The National Court has already sentenced six other ETA members for the same events: Ignacio Javier Bilbao, alias batxu; Unai Bilbao, Ander; Pedro Cano, pitu; Gregorio Escudero; Ekaitz Aramendi and Eider Ijurco, with sentences between 6 and 28 years in prison.