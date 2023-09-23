On September 27, 1987, at 3:30 p.m., a powerful explosion woke up the residents of San Sebastián and the tourists and film people who were still in the capital of San Sebastián from their nap and after dinner, as they were still in the capital of San Sebastián to collect the props for the 35th edition. of the international festival. There was also actor Glenn Ford, who had extended his stay after collecting the second Donostia Award. Those weren’t special effects. ETA had exploded a car bomb in the heart of Zinemaldia, between the Victoria Eugenia palace and the María Cristina, where the Hollywood star was staying. The event had opened ten days before and the city was making an effort to overcome the drama of terrorism and support the festival. Fernando Rey and Ingrid Thulin, in the presence of Bernardo Bertolucci, presented the award to Ford.

In tribute to the actor and the glamorous Rita Hayworth, ‘Gilda’ was screened. It had been four months since the actress had died, an alcoholic and a victim of Alzheimer’s, so Ford couldn’t help but cry. In the hotel room he had a photo of Rita, her impossible love, next to which every day he placed a rose that a waitress served him. Cowboy, thug, mobster, gangster, extortionist, preacher, detective… Glenn Ford fit like a glove in that Euskadi of gunmen and victims.

Like some of the films that were screened, with very significant titles: ‘The Killer’s Kiss’, ‘Walk Through Love and Death’, ‘Clandestinos’, ‘Rebel Lives’ or ‘The Untouchables of Elliot Ness’. That edition had passed without a hitch, unlike other occasions in which the event had been preceded by a shootout between police or ETA members, or in which relatives of the prisoners or young radicals had interrupted the gala to draw attention to the Press. international. On Sunday, just 24 hours after the closing of Zinemaldia, a car bomb exploded next to two emblematic stages of the festival, to the astonishment and panic of dozens of tourists. From the other bank of the Urumea, José Miguel Latasa Guetaria ‘Fermín’, a member of a commando in which José Antonio López Ruiz ‘Kubati’ stood out, activated the remote control of a vehicle loaded with 20 kilos of ammonal and 50 kilos of screws, that caused a National Police van to explode into the air.

A police officer murdered



Glenn Ford, who had discovered the atmosphere of taverns and pintxo bars, intended to extend his stay in what was supposed to be a paradise. His room at the María Cristina echoed from the loud explosion. That was not a set for a fiction film, it was the pure reality of a country shaken by the totalitarianism of ETA. If he had the opportunity to look out, he would discover a landscape typical of a war scene. Up to 16 burned cars, holey street furniture, scattered iron, tiles torn from the pavement… And a police van wedged against a bus full of travelers, Canadian tourists, like Ford, born in Quebec. And the worst: the destroyed body of a national police officer in a van and other wounded or mutilated agents. The deceased was Wenceslao Maya Vázquez, 31 years old and a native of Badajoz, who left a widow and two children.

ETA carpeted the streets of Euskadi with blood and the shock wave of its actions also echoed in Zinemaldia, which breathed every time the curtain was drawn. The threat of ETA was always on the minds of the festival’s directors, fearful that the terrorist organization would act against the event and ruin an entire year’s work. But the band never attacked the contest directly. There was a subtle pressure. ETA was interested in the only cultural event of that magnitude that was held in Euskadi with international repercussions, and that accredited journalists spoke about them in their chronicles. He was a good speaker to spread his demands for independence and to talk about his prisoners. That role was reserved for the nationalist left, which took the opportunity to establish contacts, and for young radicals with very punctual ‘ekintzas’. It was an event that opened news programs and its archive is a nursery of stories, which began in 1976. On September 8 of that year, on the eve of the opening of Zinemaldia, there was a demonstration in Hondarribia in favor of the amnesty and against the disappearance of ‘Pertur’ (former political-military leader of ETA), which resulted in a CC OO union member being shot dead by the Civil Guard.

Many organizations demanded the cancellation of the event, but it was held. On the opening day, while Visconti’s film ‘The Innocent’ was being screened, a pitched battle between protesters and police took place outside the Victoria Eugenia. That night, radicals threw trash on the table the jury shared. The conflictive context of the time was reflected in the festival.

The same thing happened in 1978 while the Danish film ‘Skytten’, translated as ‘The Shooter: Antinuclear Violence’, starring a terrorist, was being screened. Euskadi was a pressure cooker against the Lemoiz plant and ETA had already carried out two attacks against the plant. The festival management tried to appear normal and maintain the program, no matter what. It could not prevent the activity of the Abertzale left abroad. In 1979, attention was drawn to the pamphlets that the French actor and director Pierre Clementi (famous for his participation in films by Buñuel, Bertolucci, Pasolini and Visconti) carried in his hands when entering the María Cristina, with the anagram of the Managers. pro Amnesty. They were always on the welcoming committee. They also tried to disrupt the opening and closing ceremonies by displaying banners, throwing leaflets or shouting.

Assault on the Victoria Eugenia



In 1985, the year in which the competitive nature was recovered, strong riots broke out after the murder of four ETA members at the Mombat hotel in Baiona at the hands of GAL mercenaries. On September 27, within the framework of a general strike called by the nationalist left against the ‘dirty war’, barricades were erected in San Sebastián and there were harsh confrontations between protesters and police. Fifty radicals surpassed the security line and violently broke into the Victoria Eugenia theater. The actresses Jaqueline Bisset and Stefania Sandrelli were there at the time.

On September 23, 1988, a very short distance from where the festival was being held, a shootout occurred between plainclothes police officers and members of ETA. In the confrontation, the militant Mikel Kastresana, 30, who was in the city with the mission of rebuilding the ‘Donosti command’, died. In the Zabaltegi section, the films ‘Too old to die young’ and ‘You will not kill’ were shown. Román Polanski was one of the figures of that edition, as was Vittorio Gasman, who received the Donostia Prize. In 1993 it was Robert Mitchum who received that award. The actor insisted on having dinner in the Old Town, where nationalist radicals were throwing the furniture in a protest. Protagonist of numerous ‘westerns’ in which the chairs flew, the tough guy with the granite face didn’t even flinch. From a movie.