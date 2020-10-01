Catherine mills

Honorary lecturer, director of the journal Économie et politique

The creation of Social Security in 1945 aimed to respond to the need for social justice, by going beyond the limits of the social legislation of the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century concerning pensions, family or health, through new legislation. taking care of all social needs. At the same time, it was about getting out of the systemic crisis of capitalism between the wars and working for the economic reconstruction of the country.

The choice of the mode of financing of the social security system was decisive. It is a financing from social contributions, linked to the company, place where employees create wealth, a modern and revolutionary principle. Employees contribute according to their ability to pay and can receive benefits and care according to their needs. Social contributions based on salaries paid in companies are used to finance benefits that help develop the contributory capacity of employees. They are rooted in the place of wealth creation and source of economic dynamics, which provides the means to finance social protection. It is a societal choice, the choice of extended solidarity, of corporate social responsibility, of social security managed mainly by employees. This is a factor in the development of human resources, an engine for another type of progression in labor productivity, another type of growth. It is the choice of an action at the root on the type of production of wealth by increasing the share of wages and social funds in added value. This funding allows at the same time to finance solidarity, concerning family benefits, health, pensions.

On a theoretical level, Social Security and its financing help to counteract the over-accumulation of capital through new forms of structural devaluation. The new regulatory mechanisms and the transformations of structures after the Second World War concern in particular the extension of the public sector and the creation of Social Security, with public and socialized funding that does not participate in the race for capital appreciation. Social benefits make it possible to broaden the development of the wealth produced from the maintenance of a better trained and rested workforce, benefiting from better working and living conditions, therefore more motivated and more dynamic. Social contributions, levied on the wealth created, are a part of the added value (VA) created which is not allocated to profit, nor directly to wages, and aim to meet social needs. This socialized financing of the reproduction of the labor force allows the development of the productive capacity of added value of the employees.

Social contributions are calculated on the basis of salaries paid and the product of these contributions is pooled. However, contrary to a popular formula, social contributions are not “deferred” or “socialized” wages. Indeed, the salary is defined both by contractual negotiation between the boss and his employee and by the tables of the collective agreements (company agreements, branch agreements). The salary has a more or less market character, this is not the case for contributions, which are not subject to negotiations concerning the basic compulsory schemes. If the contribution deducted from VA is proportional to wages, the benefit paid depends on social needs. Thus, the employee is treated according to his illness, not the social contributions paid. It is the principle of “to each according to his needs and to each according to his means”.

Largely disconnected from the salary relationship, contributions and their allocation do not correspond to a market equivalence between what is paid and what is received, each person receives according to his needs and contributes according to his means. It is the principle of universal intra and intergenerational solidarity. The financing of Social Security constitutes an essential area of ​​the class battle for the production and distribution of the wealth produced which accompanies that for wages, but without being confused with it. The social contribution thus places the financing of social security in an economic and social dynamic based on employment and wages, which are its levers. The nature of the social contribution justified in 1946 the principle of boards of directors of the social security funds mainly managed by the employees. Today, it would require new employee intervention rights in the management of companies and social institutions. Faced with the current systemic crisis in which the liberal reforms have plunged us, a progressive reform of Social Security and its financing is essential, it would be based on the promotion and security of employment, training and income. , aiming to build a new civilization.