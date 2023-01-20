Yes The Simpson they predict the future, Mafalda is the Enigma machine of the present, there is no situation that is not decoded in its strips. In one, Freedom, representative of the true left Created by Quino when her protagonist allowed herself to be contaminated by television and the Beatles, and who knows if pedicures, she comes across Susanita —Ayn Rand’s verb made into ink— enjoying an ice cream. “You have to think about the social revolution, not about ice cream, about reality, not about cones” she reproaches before her greedy indifference. In the final vignette, Libertad raises a bill in front of the ice cream man and, faltering, asks for “an escapism of vanilla and pistachio.”

Like an escapism in troubled times, Shakira’s lyrical barrage was received, converted, like her footnotes, into a show that was as unedifying as it was irresistible. It rained, it poured, we had been fascinated for weeks by Tamara’s metaverse and the Preysler multiverse with its ghost brides and fictional breakups. Some send messages through Bizarrap and others through Flaubert.

There are those who cross themselves when supposedly serious media touch on matters of the heart and those who croak from a fake indifference “am I the only person in the world who doesn’t care?”. Of course not; it’s hardly a concern in Zaporizhia or in the re-education camps of Xinjiang, although it would be wonderful if this gossip had the same soothing effect as the soap opera kassandra capable of momentarily silencing the war in the Balkans.

Let no one feel guilty for having paid attention to the matter, there is no more mesmerizing spectacle than contemplating the ease with which some regenerate their hearts and monetize pain, while in the same situation, others only gain 10 kilos of abdominal fat and a moderate addiction to alcohol. Lorazepam. Another advantage of sweet media escapism is that they are not fattening.

