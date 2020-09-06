Police within the Vologda area detained a person suspected of killing his spouse and stepdaughter and hiding from the investigation. This was reported within the investigation division of the RF IC for the area.

On September 3, the our bodies of a 31-year-old girl and her five-year-old daughter had been present in a burnt home with traces of violent dying. The 25-year-old husband of the deceased was arrested on suspicion of against the law. The person confessed every thing, after which escaped from the police station via the window.

As instructed within the UK, the attacker was hiding within the village of Berezovaya Gora, 16 kilometers from Kichmengsky Gorodok. Native residents reported his whereabouts to the police. The suspect was detained, though he once more tried to flee into the forest.

The investigation of the legal case continues. An investigative and operational group is working on the scene. It’s famous that, in response to the preliminary findings of the forensic skilled, the murdered girl was pregnant.